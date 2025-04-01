Police arrests 16 633 suspects during nationwide Operation Shanela

Operation Shanela continues to register commendable progress in the fight against crime. Just this past week alone, 13 633 suspects were arrested through this multidisciplinary operation.

Through high visibility patrols, stop and searches and the tracing of wanted suspects, police are hard at work in stamping the authority of the state.

A number of takedowns and major drugs busts were recorded which include the confiscation of R50 million worth of crystal meth during an intelligence driven operation in Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape.

Another major success was the interception of a truck and vehicle car hijacking syndicate in which four suspects were arrested. In this case, numerous truck trailers, vehicle parts, heavy-duty machinery, forklifts, and copper plates all valued at R10 million were discovered at a farm in Ventersdorp, North West.

In our pursuit to also clamp down on stock theft in various parts of the country, 145 stolen sheep were recovered in Qumbu within 24 hours after they were stolen during a farm attack.

18 000 units of Abalone also known as Perlemoen to the value of R15 million was also seized in the Eastern Cape.

Over and above these, the following arrests were made across the country:

2 192 wanted suspects were arrested. These suspects were wanted for various serious and violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, business and house robberies.

137 suspects were arrested for murder, majority of these suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal (32);

128 suspects were arrested for attempted murder;

259 suspects were arrested for rape, 95 of these arrests were made in KwaZulu-Natal;

1 835 suspects were arrested for assault GBH during this period;

220 drug dealers were arrested in the past week, majority of these suspects were arrested in the Western Cape (57)

1 416 suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs, majority of these suspects were arrested in the Western Cape (739);

113 suspects were arrested for being in the illegal possession of firearms, majority of these suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal (36);

1 072 illegal foreign nationals were also arrested during this period;

644 drivers were arrested for drunken driving in the past week, majority of arrests in Mpumalanga (167);

Under recoveries and confiscations, police registered the following successes:

131 firearms were confiscated in the past week;

1 510 rounds of ammunition were also confiscated;

85 hijacked and stolen vehicles were also recovered during this week’s operations.

Highlights of major takedowns and other successes include the following:

A 35-year-old truck driver and owner from Gauteng was arrested after crystal meth worth R50 million was seized in Aliwal North, Eastern Cape on 25 March 2025. Police acted on intelligence information about a suspicious truck suspected of transporting drugs. The team intercepted a truck traveling from Smithfield to Aliwal North and uncovered 12 large bags of crystal meth, weighing a total of 313.5 kg, with an estimated street value of R50 million.

A joint operation conducted by Gauteng Counterfeit Unit, Vispol, Commercial Crime unit , Brand Protectors, and border police has resulted in the seizure of counterfeit and illicit goods including clothing, consumables , toys and cellphone accessories worth over R35 million.

Police in Eastern Cape conducted an intelligence-driven operation that successfully led to the discovery of dried abalone and drying equipment worth R15 million in Walmer, Gqeberha on 26 March 2025. Members executed a search warrant and uncovered 18 464 units of dried abalone and drying equipment hidden in a storage facility in Walmer. They arrested a Chinese national and charged him for contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act.

A joint operation conducted by police and a security company led to the discovery of a hijacked truck loaded with R6 million worth copper plates in a farm in Ventersdrop, North West province on Friday, 28 March 2025. The truck was allegedly hijacked in Escort, KwaZulu-Natal en route to the Durban harbour. Police during their search of the farm discovered numerous truck trailers, vehicle parts, heavy duty machinery, fork lifts, signal jammers and copper plates, believed to be stolen all to the estimated value of R10 million They arrested four suspects aged between 20 and 50 years and are expected to appear before the Ventersdorp Magistrates’ Court for possession of suspected stolen property this week.

An integrated operation by Maitland Flying Squad members in collaboration with Provincial Traffic officials led to the arrest of four suspects and recovered three stolen motor vehicles in Bellville, Western Cape. The team arrested suspects aged between 37 and 51 years and seized three motor vehicles, a jamming device, and car breaking implements.

Police will continue with their operations by asserting the authority of the state to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans and visitors to the country.

Media enquiries:

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 082 040 8808

#GovZAUpdates