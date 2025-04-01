Employment and Labour hosts health and safety workshops, 7 to 25 Apr

The Department of Employment and Labour is to start the promotion of health and safety month by hosting a workshop to launch the National Code of Practice for Training Providers of Lifting Machine Operators (LMO).

The launch of the National Code of Practice for Training Providers of Lifting Machine Operators will be held at Southern Sun, Corner Steve Biko and Stanza Bopape Street, in Pretoria. The event will be held on 4 April 2025 from 09:00am to 14:00.

The event will focus among others on the progress on qualification development, accreditation of training providers, and National Code of Practice for Training Providers of Lifting Machine.

The lifting machine/equipment refers to facilities such as lift-trucks (also known as forklift) and cranes.

The Department through the Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) branch will also be hosting weekly events nationally in April 2025, culminating with the national commemoration of the World Day for Health and Safety event that will take place in Bloemfontein.

World Day for Safety and Health was initiated in 2003 to promote and discuss the importance of having a safe, and healthy work environment. It was declared by the International Labour Organization (ILO) to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally.

The events will be held under the 2025 World Day for Safety and Health theme: “The Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Workers’ Safety and Health”.

The ILO celebrates the day on 28 April.

The commemoration of the initiative in South Africa will feature a number of events which will be addressed by experts and guest speakers from government, employers, and workers to discuss how to protect workers and respond to health and safety challenges. This initiative is part of the broader health and safety advocacy, ensuring decent work conditions, and promoting sustainable development goals.

Media is invited to attend the health and safety promotion events.

The rest of the high-impact events to be hosted by the Department to shine a spotlight on Health and Safety Month include:

1. Event: National High impact inspections - Telework/digital platform work

Where: TBC

When: 7-10 April 2025

3. Event: Launch of the Physical Agents and Noise Exposure Regulations

Where: The Lakes Hotel and Conference Centre in Benoni

When: 11 April 2025

4. Event: Draft Construction Regulations public comment awareness raising session

Where: Emperors Palace, Kempton Park

When: 15 April 2025

5. Event: World Day for Health and Safety

Where: Bloemfontein

When: 25 April 2025

