MEC Ivan Meyer conducts oversigth visit in Southern Cape

Earlier this week, the Southern Cape proudly showcased its strategic tourism assets during an oversight visit by Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism. The visit, which included stops in Mossel Bay, George, and the Hessequa municipal area, underscored the critical role of tourism in driving regional economic growth and job creation.

Minister Meyer engaged with key stakeholders during visits to George Airport, the George Business Chamber, the Mossel Bay and George campuses of the Southern Cape TVET College, and various businesses and organisations within the Garden Route’s vibrant tourism ecosystem.

“This visit forms part of our broader Growth for Jobs strategy, which promotes economic development through skills training, destination marketing, and innovation,” said Minister Meyer. “We must build on the momentum following Mossel Bay’s recognition as South Africa’s leading tourism destination for 2024/2025 by Netwerk24.”

Key Focus Areas of the visit included:

Unlocking new tourism products and corridors.

Expanding investment in the hospitality sector.

Leveraging renewed tourist interest in the Garden Route region.

Minister Meyer encouraged tourism enterprises to take advantage of the Western Cape Government’s Tourism Growth Fund, an initiative by the Department of Economic Development and Tourism aimed at supporting the development of tourism attractions and businesses across the province.

“The fund promotes public-private co-investment in high-impact projects that enhance the Western Cape’s appeal,” said Minister Meyer.

The visit also included a stop at C&P Coffee’s brewing facility, a local business that exemplifies Mossel Bay’s hospitality excellence, and Stadl Art, a cultural hub dedicated to storytelling, heritage preservation, and job creation through cultural tourism.

A highlight of the visit was the celebration of the department’s Marine Guide Programme in Mossel Bay, which has equipped local youth with accredited skills in maritime and eco-tourism, reinforcing the town’s reputation as a premier coastal destination.

“We must build a competitive, sustainable, and inclusive tourism sector,” Minister Meyer emphasised. “Increasing tourism’s gross value and competitiveness must be underpinned by skills development. That is why the Growth for Jobs strategy also prioritises youth employability and skills training.”

For more information about the Western Cape Tourism Growth Fund, contact: G4JTourismFund@westerncape.gov.za

