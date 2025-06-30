Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala addresses Agrément South Africa Industry and Stakeholder Engagement Forum meeting

The Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, has called for focused collective attention on sustainable and innovative solutions for climate resilience as the country faces climate disasters.

Speaking at the Agrément South Africa Industry and Stakeholder Engagement Forum meeting at Century City, Cape Town, Deputy Minister Zikalala decried the horrible weather conditions that has wreaked havoc on the three coastal provinces of the country. “One cannot begin to imagine the pain and havoc that has been brought upon the impoverished, vulnerable people of these areas.”

Deputy Minister Zikalala called for solidarity with the people of Mthatha, Eastern Cape, who are still coming to terms with the deaths of their loved ones and the massive damage to infrastructure exacerbated by the sentimental loss they have suffered. He said that climate change must be treated as an emergency in the same way the world confronted the COVID-19 emergency, which also destroyed many lives and livelihoods.

“It must be our generational mission to ensure that sustainability is blended into the architecture of all construction work.” Deputy Minister Zikalala once again indicated that his Department is continuing to work on setting up the Office of the Engineer-General in order to eliminate risks and construction fatalities. The Office of the Engineer-General would provide the leadership required to bridge gaps in regulations, ensure compliance with engineering standards, and oversee large-scale engineering projects that are critical to South Africa’s economic growth.

He called on the industry to work with government to create sustainable infrastructure and be co-creators of South Africa’s sustainable future.

