Women, Youth and Persons With Disabilities on collection of media accreditation for third G20 Technical Meeting on Economic Empowerment of Women Working Group

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) will host the third G20 Technical Meeting on Economic Empowerment of Women Working Group at Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga Province, from 01 – 04 July 2025.

Members of the media who have applied for accreditation to cover the third G20 Technical Meeting on Economic Empowerment of Women Working Group are hereby requested to collect their accreditation cards as follows:

Venue: Ntoma Boardroom Skukuza Camp (Kruger National Park)  

Day 01:  Sunday, 29 June 2025
Time: 10h00 -16h00

Day 02:  Monday, 30 June 2025
Time: 10h00 -18h00

Day 03:  Tuesday, 1 July 2025
Time: 07h00 -10h00

Required Documents for collection:

  • Valid ID/Passport
  • Driver’s license
  • Press card or letter of assignment from the editor.

For collection enquiries, please contact Jenny Segone: 071 607 8194.

For media enquiries, please contact: 
Mr Cassius Selala
Cell:  060 534 0672
Head of Communication: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities 

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrcia

