Minister Leon Schreiber appoints Immigration Advisory Board

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, is proud to announce the appointment of the Immigration Advisory Board (IAB). For the first time in more than a decade since the Board was disestablished, the appointment of the IAB gives expression to section 4 of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002. In terms of the Act, the IAB is empowered to advise the Minister on matters of regulation, policy and any other matter on which the Minister may request advice.

The Board consists of 13 members, drawn from three different categories: five independent members selected on the basis of their knowledge, experience and involvement in immigration law, control, adjudication or enforcement, two persons nominated by organised business and labour respectively, as well as six persons selected by government departments and entities.

The members of the IAB are:

Mr Mavuso Msimang (Independent Chairperson);

Mr Andreas Krensel (Independent Deputy Chairperson);

Ms Zahida Ebrahim (Independent);

Mr James Chapman (Independent);

Ms Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi (Independent);

Mr Malose Phoko (Organised Labour);

Ms Marisa Jacobs (Organised Business);

Mr Tommy Makhode (Director-General: Department of Home Affairs);

Mr Yusuf Simons (Acting Deputy Director-General for Immigration Services: Department of Home Affairs);

Maj-Gen (Ret) David Chilembe (Deputy Commissioner for Operations: Border Management Authority);

Mr Shabeer Kahn (Accountant-General: National Treasury);

Ms Anemé Malan (Deputy Director-General for Tourism Research, Policy and International Relations: Department of Tourism); and

Dr Jacobus Schoeman (Deputy Director-General for Domestic Intelligence: State Security Agency).

In terms of the Immigration Act, which requires that the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson be selected from amongst the independent members, the Chairperson of the board is Mr Mavuso Msimang and the Deputy Chairperson is Mr Andreas Krensel.

Mr Msimang most recently led the Operation Vulindlela review of the visa system and previously served as Director-General of the Department of Home Affairs. Mr Krensel is a respected expert in the field of immigration law with global experience, who has written three books on immigration practice.

In addition to advising on regulation and policy as per its mandate, the IAB will consider and provide advice on the future of exemption permits, including the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP), to ensure compliance with the High Court ruling that declared an earlier decision to summarily terminate the ZEP as unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid. This decision was subsequently ratified by the Constitutional Court.

Minister Leon Schreiber said: “The formation of the IAB delivers on the commitment I made shortly after my appointment to reactivate the Board to ensure compliance with the Act. The appointments also support our commitment to ensuring that all decisions

taken by Home Affairs are anchored in evidence-based policy and upholding the rule of law. Rather than shunning independent expertise, this decision affirms our commitment to a whole-of-society approach that draws on the best available skills to overcome immigration challenges.”

Minister Schreiber added: “The IAB is not only composed of senior public servants from various relevant departments, but also of subject matter experts who collectively have more than 100 years of experience in immigration and public policy between them.

This gives expression to the Government of National Unity’s Statement of Intent, which commits the seventh administration to evidence-based policy and decisionmaking. The IAB will enable the Department to draw on deep and varied expertise, as well as empirical evidence, to improve the security and efficiency of South Africa’s immigration system, while ensuring that policy and regulation supports the government’s apex priority of unlocking economic growth and job creation.”

The Department thanks everyone who participated in this process and extends its congratulations to the appointed members.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Siya Qoza

Cell: 082 898 1657

Duwayne Esau

Spokesperson for the Minister

Cell: 077 606 9702