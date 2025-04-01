Michael L. Landsman Joins Falcon Rappaport & Berkman as Partner

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Logo Michael L. Landsman, Esq.

His diverse skill set, industry knowledge, and client-centered approach make him a perfect fit for our firm as we continue to expand our real estate, estate planning, and business law capabilities.” — Kenneth Falcon, Co-Managing Partner of Falcon Rappaport & Berkman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (FRB) is pleased to announce that Michael L. Landsman has joined the firm as a Partner in its Real Estate and Estate Planning Practice Groups. Landsman brings his extensive experience in commercial and investment real estate, tax-deferred exchanges, trusts and estates, and business law to FRB's New York City and Mount Kisco offices, elevating the firm’s real estate service offerings.With more than 25 years of legal practice, Landsman is known for his strong client relationships and expertise in structuring complex transactions. His real estate practice includes commercial and residential property transfers, IRC §1031 like-kind exchanges, NNN properties, and advising clients on estate planning, trust and estate administration, and corporate-related matters. Landsman is also the author of Key Strategies for Real Estate Investors (2022).“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to our growing team,” said Kenneth Falcon, Co-Managing Partner of Falcon Rappaport & Berkman. “His diverse skill set, industry knowledge, and client-centered approach make him a perfect fit for our firm as we continue to expand our real estate, estate planning, and business law capabilities.”Landsman joins FRB from the boutique commercial law firm Holm & O’Hara LLP, where he served as a co-managing partner for nine years, and played a key role in the firm’s expansion, bolstering its real estate, trusts, and corporate law practices, and strengthening its reputation for delivering strategic counsel to investors, entrepreneurs, and businesses.“Michael’s arrival is an incredible milestone for Falcon Rappaport & Berkman,” said Matthew E. Rappaport, Vice Managing Partner of FRB. “His expertise, leadership, and strategic insight elevate our firm’s real estate practice to new heights. He brings not only an outstanding legal mind but also a deep commitment to client success, making him a tremendous asset to our team.”Landsman’s addition enhances the firm’s transactional capabilities and strengthens collaboration across FRB's estate planning, corporate, and tax practices. His expertise seamlessly complements the firm’s multidisciplinary approach, expanding FRB's ability to deliver high-value solutions tailored to clients' evolving needs.“Falcon Rappaport & Berkman is a dynamic and forward-thinking firm, and I am excited to be part of its continued growth,” said Michael Landsman. “I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and serving clients with the strategic guidance they need to navigate today’s evolving real estate, trust, tax, and business law landscape.”Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives.For more information or inquiries, please contact Abby Winckler at pr@frblaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.