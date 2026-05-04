FRB Welcomes Christopher Warren to Launch AI-Native Law Office as NJ Managing Partner & Co-Chair of AI Practice Group

Christopher Warren, New Jersey Managing Partner and Co-Chair of FRB's AI Practice Group Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Logo

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Welcomes Christopher Warren to Launch AI-Native Law Office as New Jersey Managing Partner and Co-Chair of AI Practice Group

The Newark office represents the next chapter of our firm’s growth, and Chris is exactly the right person to lead it.” — Kenneth Falcon, Co-Managing Partner of FRB

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (“FRB”) is pleased to announce that Christopher Warren has joined the firm as New Jersey Managing Partner and Co-Chair of the firm’s Artificial Intelligence Practice Group. In conjunction with Warren’s arrival, FRB is launching its Newark office at 3 Gateway Center, which will operate as the firm’s AI-native incubator.Warren co-chairs the AI Practice Group alongside FRB Co-Managing Partner Moish Peltz. A leading voice on AI governance and legal ethics, Warren serves on the New Jersey Supreme Court District VI Ethics Committee for the 2025–2029 term, as a Trustee for the Hudson County Bar Association, where he chairs the Artificial Intelligence Committee, and on the New Jersey State Bar Association’s Committee on Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Data Privacy. He is pursuing AIGP and CIPP/US credentials through the International Association of Privacy Professionals.Warren writes and speaks frequently on translating ethical guidance into practical, defensible compliance frameworks for the modern practice of law, with a focus on the ethical obligations of competence, diligence, confidentiality and privilege, communication, supervision, and candor as AI becomes embedded in legal workflows. He also hosts the Moral Machine podcast and blog, which explores how emerging technologies are reshaping law, business, and society.“Chris is an exceptional thought leader and one of the most passionate voices on AI governance and legal ethics,” said Kenneth Falcon, Co-Managing Partner of FRB. “The Newark office represents the next chapter of our firm’s growth, and Chris is exactly the right person to lead it. His combination of management experience and commitment to responsible innovation aligns perfectly with FRB’s vision for the future of the practice of law.”The Newark office serves as FRB’s AI-native incubator, developing agentic AI tools to improve both the client and attorney service experience. The firm has already adopted AI tools at scale, including a firmwide license with Harvey and enterprise licenses with OpenAI and Anthropic. The firm has also developed robust internal governance to guide responsible and effective use of AI. The Newark office will serve as the operational hub for advancing these capabilities across the firm, as well as guide the firm’s representation of entrepreneurs who are embracing AI to grow their businesses.“Chris is joining a firm that believes that AI belongs embedded inside the practice of law, not on the sidelines,” said Moish Peltz, Co-Managing Partner and Co-Chair of the AI Practice Group. “We have successfully rolled out AI tools over the past couple of years, including increasingly integrating those tools into our legal workflows. But we also recognize that we will need to redouble our efforts to fully embrace the power that these AI native tools unlock. We are thrilled to have Chris join us to help build out these capabilities.”Before joining FRB, Warren combined his boutique New York City litigation practice into a mid-size New Jersey firm, where he served on the firm’s Executive Management Committee and managed the firm’s New York City office. A former licensed securities professional and entrepreneur, Warren brings a pragmatic, business-minded approach to litigation and client counseling.“FRB is doing the work I have been writing about,” said Warren. “A firmwide Harvey license, real internal governance, and attorneys who are shipping the work and governing it at the same time. The opportunity to build a native-AI office from the ground up, alongside Moish and this team, is the reason I made the move. A law firm’s first clients are its attorneys. We are building accordingly.”Warren holds a J.D., cum laude, from New York Law School (2013), where he served on the Executive Board of the New York Law School Law Review, with a concentration in Business and Securities Law. He is admitted to practice in New York and New Jersey and before the United States Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and the U.S. District Courts for the Southern District of New York, the Eastern District of New York, and the District of New Jersey.Warren is a business litigator with over a decade of experience representing business owners, investors, and executives in high-stakes disputes across New York and New Jersey state and federal courts, as well as in arbitration before the American Arbitration Association, JAMS, and FINRA. His practice concentrates on complex commercial disputes, including shareholder and partnership conflicts, business dissolutions, breach of fiduciary duty and accounting claims, and business-to-business contract litigation.Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients on their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firmwide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and partnering with clients to develop and achieve their legal, business, and personal objectives. For more information or inquiries, please contact Abby Winckler at pr@frblaw.com or visit frblaw.com.

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