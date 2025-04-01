Waccamaw Dermatology Named to Inc.’s List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the Southeast

Waccamaw Dermatology, The Skin Institute Dr. Brandon J. Coakley, M.D., Board-Certified Dermatologist, fellowship-trained Mohs Surgeon, and Managing Partner of Waccamaw Dermatology

The physician-owned practice ranks No. 153 in a list of the Southeast’s most successful independent small businesses

Our placement on the Inc. Regionals list is a testament to the hard work of our physicians, caregivers and everyone in our offices. We thank Inc. for this recognition and our patients for their trust.” — Brandon J. Coakley, M.D., Managing Partner of Waccamaw Dermatology

DERMATOLOGYMYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. today revealed that Waccamaw Dermatology , one of the largest physician-owned and led dermatology practices in the Carolinas, ranked No. 153 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Southeast list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast, which includes South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.“Waccamaw Dermatology has worked to build a thriving practice in the Carolinas that puts patients first and increases access to needed dermatological care and skin cancer screening,” said Brandon J. Coakley, M.D., Board-Certified Dermatologist, fellowship-trained Mohs Surgeon, and Managing Partner of Waccamaw Dermatology. “Our placement on the Inc. Regionals list is a testament to the hard work of our physicians, caregivers, and everyone in our offices. We thank Inc. for this recognition and our patients for their trust.”The companies on the list show remarkable growth across all Southeast industries. Between 2021 and 2023, these 192 private companies had a median growth rate of 114 percent. By 2023, they added 11,493 jobs and $8.1 billion to the region’s economy.Waccamaw Dermatology offers the latest medical and aesthetic advancements. The company’s growth strategy is part of its larger commitment to ensure that visiting a dermatologist is as easy as seeing any other medical specialist. In the past two years, Waccamaw has continued its expansion in the Carolinas; a Wilmington office opened this February, and a Mount Pleasant office opened in 2024.In addition to skin cancer screening and all routine dermatological needs, Waccamaw Dermatology offers Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (IG-SRT). Mohs is the gold standard surgical treatment for high-risk basal and squamous cell carcinoma, as it removes all cancerous cells and can treat most skin cancers. For patients who prefer a noninvasive option, IG-SRT is a non-surgical alternative to Mohs surgery for select cancers.“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.MethodologyThe 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021, to qualify. They must also be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2023.About Waccamaw DermatologyWaccamaw Dermatology is one of the largest physician-owned practices in the Carolinas, composed of the area’s leading board-certified dermatologists, Mohs surgeons, advanced practice providers, and support staff. Waccamaw Dermatology Skin Cancer Institute has created a culture of commitment to providing the best possible clinical care and patient experience for over forty years. Waccamaw’s award-winning practice offers the industry’s leading treatment options and modalities for skin cancer and various dermatologic conditions. The practice accepts most forms of insurance and can quickly schedule an appointment at most locations. Follow Waccamaw Dermatology on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn, or visit https://www.waccamawdermatology.com to learn more.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

