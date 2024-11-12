Waccamaw Dermatology Announces New Wilmington, North Carolina Office

Waccamaw Dermatology, The Skin Institute Dr. Brandon J. Coakley, M.D., Board-Certified Dermatologist, fellowship-trained Mohs Surgeon, and Managing Partner of Waccamaw Dermatology SAMM Properties

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waccamaw Dermatology , one of the largest physician-owned and led dermatology practices in the Carolinas, today announced the opening of a new office in Wilmington, N.C. The office — the twelfth in the multi-award-winning Waccamaw Dermatology practice — expands access to skin cancer screening to a population that needs quality dermatological care. Designed and built by local Wilmington commercial developers Steve and Parker Anderson with SAMM Properties , Waccamaw Dermatology’s new Wilmington location at The Offices at Iron Gate will allow patients within the community to be seen faster and help successfully identify and treat skin cancers and other skin diseases. Waccamaw Dermatology’s Wilmington office will open on February 3, 2025, and is now accepting appointments.Brandon J. Coakley, M.D., double board-certified dermatologist, fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon, and managing partner of Waccamaw Dermatology, will lead and oversee the new Wilmington office. He will be joined by dermatology-certified nurse practitioner Jill Maddox, NP-C , the first of four new dermatology providers, including physicians and advanced practice providers. Maddox received her associate and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Indiana University South Bend and her Master of Science, Nurse Practitioner, and Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees from Valparaiso University. She gained nursing experience from positions in the intensive care unit, cardiac, and surgery departments and has practiced dermatology since 2009.“I’m delighted to welcome Jill to the Waccamaw Dermatology practice and extend our commitment to award-winning care to the Wilmington community,” said Dr. Coakley. “A part of that commitment involves working directly with a local Wilmington developer to design a perfect office for this community. We’re grateful to SAMM for the partnership and look forward to helping Wilmington area patients maintain healthy skin.”“I’m excited to meet new patients in Wilmington and build the practice into the best in the area,” Maddox said. “Waccamaw is home to some of the most dedicated and talented dermatologists I’ve met throughout my career. Waccamaw will offer the same award-winning care in Wilmington that we do in our other offices. Thanks to everyone in Wilmington for the warm welcome.”Waccamaw Dermatology is committed to ensuring that visiting a dermatologist is as easy as seeing any other medical specialist. Skin cancer screening is crucial to maintaining good health, particularly for an aging population with decades of cumulative sun exposure. However, with dermatologists only making up 1% of physicians in the United States, long waits are common, and many patients give up before they find a specialist. Dermatologists also believe wait times should be shorter for their patients. The new Wilmington office will help increase access to dermatologic care.“At SAMM Properties, we take pride in our long-standing commitment to bringing quality medical services to the Wilmington community,” said SAMM owner and developer Steve Anderson, a long-time Wilmington resident. “Welcoming Waccamaw to The Offices at Iron Gate continues our history of connecting the community with exceptional healthcare providers and building on our role as the region’s leading medical office developer.”About Waccamaw DermatologyWaccamaw Dermatology is one of the largest physician-owned practices in the Carolinas, composed of the area’s leading board-certified dermatologists, Mohs surgeons, advanced practice providers, and support staff. Waccamaw Dermatology Skin Cancer Institute has created a culture of commitment to providing the best possible clinical care and patient experience for over forty years. Waccamaw’s award-winning practice offers the industry’s leading treatment options and modalities for skin cancer and various dermatologic conditions. The practice accepts most forms of insurance and can quickly schedule an appointment at most locations. Visit https://www.waccamawdermatology.com for the services available at the location nearest you.About SAMM PropertiesSAMM Properties, Inc., led by the father-son team of Steve and Parker Anderson, brings over 23 years of Class-A office and retail expertise to its developments. As Wilmington natives, SAMM Properties possesses an in-depth understanding of the local development landscape and valuable insights into the nuances of our local community. They have successfully developed over 570,000 square feet of Class-A office and retail space. While deeply rooted in Wilmington, NC, their vision extends beyond as they expand their influence across North and South Carolina.###

