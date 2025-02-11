Waccamaw Dermatology Appoints Two New Physician Assistants to Myrtle Beach Offices

Waccamaw Dermatology, The Skin Institute Vincent Klomps, Certified Physician Assistant, Waccamaw Dermatology Becky Vaglio, Certified Physician Assistant, Waccamaw Dermatology

Vincent Klomps and Becky Vaglio will be crucial resources as Waccamaw Dermatology continues to build practice

Vincent and Becky are wonderful caregivers and practitioners and will be excellent resources for our patients in Myrtle Beach, particularly patients seeking general dermatology.” — Brandon J. Coakley, M.D., Managing Partner of Waccamaw Dermatology

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waccamaw Dermatology , one of the largest physician-owned and led dermatology practices in the Carolinas, today announced the addition of certified physician assistants Vincent Klomps and Becky Vaglio to their Myrtle Beach offices. Klomps will work in the Rourk Street office, and Vaglio will work in the Medical Circle office. Both practitioners will be crucial resources to meet the region's patient demand for dermatology services.“Vincent and Becky are wonderful caregivers and practitioners and will be excellent resources for our patients in Myrtle Beach, particularly patients seeking general dermatology,” said Brandon J. Coakley, M.D., double board-certified dermatologist, Mohs surgeon, and managing partner of Waccamaw Dermatology. “As we enter 2025 in earnest, Waccamaw Dermatology will continue to build our practice with the best medical resources so the community can access quality dermatologic care.”Klomps, who previously practiced in Longs and is returning to the region, has been a dermatology physician assistant since 2017 after graduating from Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Earlier, he studied neuroscience and public health at Lehigh University. He is an active member of the Society of Dermatological PAs. Klomps focuses on general dermatology, such as acne, psoriasis, and eczema. “Waccamaw Dermatology is an excellent practice, and I can’t wait to start this next phase of my career, work with our phenomenal staff, and help to support the Myrtle Beach community,” said Klomps.Vaglio is a physician assistant who has practiced dermatology since 2016. She earned a bachelor’s in exercise and sports science at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, then attended Wake Forest University School of Medicine’s physician assistant program and received a master’s in medical science. Vaglio practiced dermatology outside of Raleigh for a few years, then moved back to Charlotte, where she grew up, and practiced for over six years before moving to the beach. “The Carolinas are my home, and I’m excited to become a part of this practice and this community,” Vaglio said. “I'm looking forward to meeting patients and building new bonds.”Waccamaw Dermatology is committed to ensuring that visiting a dermatologist is as easy as seeing any other medical specialist and offers the latest medical and aesthetic advancements. In addition to skin cancer screening and all routine dermatological needs, Waccamaw Dermatology offers Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (IG-SRT). Mohs is the gold standard surgical treatment for high-risk basal and squamous cell carcinoma, as it removes all cancerous cells and can treat most skin cancers. For patients who prefer a noninvasive option, IG-SRT is a non-surgical alternative to Mohs surgery for select cancers.Please find contact information on the Waccamaw Dermatology website to schedule an appointment.About Waccamaw DermatologyWaccamaw Dermatology is one of the largest physician-owned practices in the Carolinas, composed of the area’s leading board-certified dermatologists, Mohs surgeons, advanced practice providers, and support staff. Waccamaw Dermatology Skin Cancer Institute has created a culture of commitment to providing the best possible clinical care and patient experience for over forty years. Waccamaw Dermatology’s award-winning practice offers the industry’s leading treatment options and modalities for skin cancer and various dermatologic conditions. The practice accepts most forms of insurance and can quickly schedule an appointment at most locations. Follow Waccamaw Dermatology on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn, or visit https://www.waccamawdermatology.com to learn more.

