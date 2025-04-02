Yellow Sub AI launches Pinpoynt.ai to transform the understanding of footfall and spending patterns

Pinpoynt.ai is a transformative, software-based alternative to physical footfall sensors and cameras Justin Staines, Founder, Yellow Sub AI Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail Technology Show, London, 2 April 2025, Yellow Sub AI today released Pinpoynt.ai, its transformative, software-based alternative to physical footfall sensors and cameras. Pinpoynt.ai provides retailers and investors with data on any location, anywhere in the world, in real-time, enabling better decision-making and planning, all while preserving anonymity. It will be showcased on stand SU02 at the Retail Technology Show 2025 at Excel between 2-3 April 2025.

Pinpoynt.ai enables retailers to better monitor their own and competitor performance, plan new store locations and optimise layouts and staffing. Investors benefit from quicker insights into the performance of retailers or real estate portfolios, enabling them to make more informed and derisked financial decisions.

By using advanced machine learning algorithms and quantum mechanics applied to publicly available data sources, such as Google busyness data, Pinpoynt.ai is able to infer real-time physical and transactional footfall in specific shops, stores, and locations, without requiring any hardware installation. Real-time and historical data is then delivered to subscribers via dashboards or in common file formats.

No personal data is captured at any time, ensuring compliance with privacy standards and regulations. Pinpoynt.ai’s proprietary algorithms were originally trained using camera and card transaction data, and have been refined through years of unsupervised learning, giving unrivalled accuracy that has been proven against actual retailer data.

“Pinpoynt.ai harnesses AI and advanced quantum mechanics to provide a transformative solution to measuring physical and transactional footfall,” said Justin Staines, Founder of Yellow Sub AI. “Over the last two years we’ve been working with leading brands across the globe to successfully prove the technology, and we’re now launching it to the market as a full product built around their requirements and available directly through our online location analytics platform.”

Pinpoynt.ai is the first product launched by Yellow Sub AI, a leading UK-based AI startup dedicated to building solutions that turn huge volumes of noisy data into understandable, actionable insights. During its development phase Pinpoynt.ai has been deployed globally by retailers, hospitality groups, local authorities and investors including Burger King Thailand, Bluewater Shopping Centre and many others.

“The launch of Pinpoynt.ai marks a key milestone in the growth and evolution of Yellow Sub AI,” added Alastair Thompson, CEO of Yellow Sub AI. “The technology behind the solution solves a key pain point for retailers and investors and is already delivering real value to our customers. As our first product it paves the way for further innovation and new solutions from the company – watch this space for more announcements as we expand and grow.”

About Yellow Sub AI

Based in the UK, and with offices in Tokyo, Yellow Sub AI aims to provide rapid, actionable insights through the AI-driven analysis of large data volumes. Its proprietary machine learning and quantum mechanics technology was originally developed within JLAB, the John Lewis/Waitrose business accelerator, and has been deployed globally by major retailers, real estate/mall operators, hospitality groups, local authorities and investors. Co-founded by serial tech entrepreneur Justin Staines, an inventor with more than 20 filed patents to his name, it management team is led by CEO Alastair Thompson, who has spent over 35 years building successful multi-million pound businesses. For more information visit https://www.yellowsub.ai/

