STARRS President and CEO Dr. Ron Scott Appears on Truth & Liberty Show

Dr. Ron Scott, President & CEO STARRS

Dr. Ronald Scott discusses DEI and Marxism threat to U.S. Defense on GTN

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the March 14, 2025 episode, Richard Harris and Dr. Ron Scott (Colonel, USAF, Retired), President and CEO of Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS) discussed the damaging effects of DEI and woke policies on the U.S. military and the challenges America faces in defense readiness.Click here to view the show:The Truth & Liberty Show explores meaningful conversations with pastors, thought leaders, and influencers who are making a real difference in the public square, with host Richard Harris, alongside recurring contributors and guest hosts Andrew Wommack, Alex McFarland, E.W. Jackson, and Janet Porter. Tune in every Wednesday and Friday at 6:00 pm (MT). The show appears on GTN STARRS -- STAND TOGETHER AGAINST RACISM AND RADICALISM IN THE SERVICES -- The purpose of the 501(c)(3) is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation’s wars. Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. For more information, go to https://starrs.us

