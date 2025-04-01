GSIQ Unveils Global Report Revealing New Trends in Sports Tourism

International study on the evolving behaviours, motivations, and preferences of sports tourists

Sports Tourists: Travelling With Passion” Highlights 63% Growth Potential in People Identified as Sports Tourists, Redefining the Sports Traveller’s Journey

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSIQ, in collaboration with Milieu Insight, today announced the launch of its landmark white paper, “Sports Tourists: Travelling With Passion”, offering a comprehensive international study on the evolving behaviours, motivations, and preferences of sports tourists.Drawing insights from over 6,000 sports travellers across 12 markets, including the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, India, APAC and Australia, the report reveals a powerful growth trajectory in sports tourism , including a 63% potential increase in people including sports tourism in their travel over the coming years. The findings offer a critical roadmap for destinations, event organisers, sponsors, and travel providers seeking to attract and engage this audience, examining drivers and barriers for decision making.Key findings include:• Value & Quality Drive Decisions: While passion for sports remains central, travellers increasingly prioritise affordable tickets, high-quality travel experiences, and bundled value packages.• The Destination Matters: One in three tourists choose events based on the appeal of the host location, indicating strong opportunities for cities to position themselves as cultural and recreational destinations.• Repeat Impact: 80% of attendees say sports tourism improves their perception of the host destination, with 79% returning for non-sport travel and 82% recommending the location to others.• New Tourist Demographics Emerging: Younger travellers dominate in emerging markets, while affluent and frequent travellers over-index for pro sports games and premium experiences.• Event Hosting as a Differentiator: Great fan experiences, positive buzz, and easy access are essential for conversion, especially among high-spending, multi-trip travellers.“Sports tourists travel differently. They’re not just fans—they’re explorers, adventurers, and influencers.” said Oliver Rowe, Global Managing Partner at GSIQ. “With this report, we equip stakeholders with actionable insights to turn growing interest into economic opportunity.”The white paper underscores the need for holistic travel strategies that merge sports excitement with cultural experiences, smart pricing, and strategic messaging. It also announces the upcoming launch of TACTIQ, GSIQ’s new global syndicated tourism tracker, designed to help stakeholders stay ahead in this dynamic space.

