GSIQ to Provide Strategic Insights as PSA Squash Tour Builds Towards LA28

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) at the Pyramids, Cairo, Egypt PSA Logo

PSA has partnered with GSIQ, whose insights will help optimise its commercial strategy, enhance visibility, attract new partners, and drive long-term growth.

Partnering with GSIQ will be instrumental in shaping the perception of squash as we continue to elevate its commercial standing. With LA28 on the horizon, now is the perfect time to take this step.” — Ian Davis, Head of Commercial Partnerships at PSA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has partnered with global research and insights agency GSIQ to evaluate the commercial value of its global assets, marking a crucial step in the development of squash ’s commercial landscape in the lead-up to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games (LA28).GSIQ, a specialist in sports, sponsorship and tourism intelligence, will provide PSA with independent data-driven insights into the valuation of its worldwide commercial programme. This partnership will play a key role in advancing the sport’s global appeal and positioning PSA’s assets for long-term growth as squash strengthens its standing on the international stage.Ian Davis, Head of Commercial Partnerships at PSA, said: “Partnering with GSIQ will be instrumental in shaping the perception of squash as we continue to elevate the sport’s commercial standing. Their expertise in sponsorship valuation will provide us with the critical intelligence we need to enhance our global commercial programme and create compelling opportunities for our partners. With LA28 on the horizon, now is the perfect time to take this next step in our commercial evolution.”Squash’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympics is a landmark moment for the sport, providing a global stage for its elite athletes. To maximise this opportunity, PSA has partnered with GSIQ, whose insights will help optimise its commercial strategy, enhance visibility, attract new partners, and drive long-term growth.As one of the fastest-growing entrants in the global research industry, GSIQ has rapidly established itself as a go-to partner for strategic sports insights. Through this collaboration, GSIQ will assess the media and sponsorship impact of PSA’s portfolio, delivering valuable intelligence that will inform future commercial strategies.Joshua Marcus, Co-Founder of GSIQ, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working with the PSA at what is a pivotal moment for the sport. To be able to support with the valuation of their current commercial programme in the build-up to LA28 and feed our strategic insight into wider commercial strategy is a really exciting prospect.”With over 1,500 registered players and more than 1,000 events worldwide each year, the PSA Squash Tour is the pinnacle of professional squash. As the sport continues to expand its global footprint, this partnership will provide PSA with a deeper understanding of its market value, helping to drive commercial growth and maximise sponsorship opportunities.NOTES FOR EDITORSAbout GSIQGSIQ is a global research and insights agency specialising in intelligence analysis for the sports, sponsorship, and tourism industries. Launched in 2024, GSIQ has quickly established itself as the go-to partner for smarter strategic insights. Our bespoke, client-centred approach ensures data-driven analysis delivers impactful results.With dedicated divisions in Sports & Sponsorship and Tourism Insights, we empower clients to drive growth, enhance engagement, and develop impactful strategies across our global hubs in North America, UK & Europe, MENA, India & Pakistan, and Australia & New Zealand.Learn more about GSIQ at https://gsiq.com/ ABOUT PSA:The Professional Squash Association (PSA) promotes the global interests of both men’s and women’s professional squash. Managing the PSA Squash Tour and PSA Challenger Events, the PSA showcases the sport at its highest level in some of the most unique and stunning locations around the world. With a commitment to advancing the game and expanding its reach, PSA continues to elevate professional squash on the global stage.For more information, visit https://www.psaworldtour.com ContactsJoshua MarcusCo-Founder, GSIQJoshua.marcus@gsiq.bizIan DavisHead of Commercial Partnerships,Professional Squash Associationian.davis@psasquashtour.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.