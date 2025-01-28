GSIQ announces Campbell Jamieson as Director, Australia & New Zealand

Campbell Jamieson, Director, GSIQ Australia & New Zealand GSIQ Logo

With unmatched expertise in global rightsholder management & cricket's commercial strategy, Campbell will drive GSIQ's mission to deliver world-class research.

Campbell's appointment is transformative for GSIQ in Australia and New Zealand. His vast rightsholder experience combined with his deep understanding of cricket's commercial landscape is invaluable." — Frank Saez, Chairman, GSIQ

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSIQ is proud to announce the appointment of Campbell Jamieson as Director, Australia & New Zealand, marking the next chapter in its rapid growth in the region. With unmatched expertise in global rightsholder management and cricket's commercial strategy, Campbell will drive GSIQ’s mission to deliver tailored, world-class research and insights for the Australian and New Zealand markets.Frank Saez, Chairman, GSIQ: “Campbell’s appointment is transformative for GSIQ in Australia and New Zealand. His vast experience with one of the world’s leading rightsholders, combined with his deep understanding of cricket’s commercial landscape, is invaluable. Under his leadership, we are further strengthening our ability to deliver impactful, measurable solutions for rightsholders and brands in this critical market.”LONDON & MELBOURNE (January 27, 2025): GSIQ, the global research and insights agency specialising in intelligence analysis for the international sports, sponsorship, and tourism industries, today announced the appointment of Campbell Jamieson as Director, Australia & New Zealand.Campbell Jamieson’s appointment marks an exciting new phase of growth, where GSIQ combines its world-class research expertise with Campbell’s unparalleled global rightsholder experience. Together, this fusion of strengths positions GSIQ to provide even greater value to its clients by delivering innovative, actionable solutions tailored to the specific needs of the region and beyond.Campbell Jamieson is a globally respected commercial sports specialist with over 30 years of experience. As General Manager of Commercial at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for more than two decades, he led the commercial strategy for cricket, generating over $7.5 billion in revenue and overseeing the commercial programmes for 15 ICC World Cup events.His expertise spans media and sponsorship asset development, global strategy conceptualisation, and delivering measurable outcomes for rightsholders. Campbell’s extensive experience further strengthens GSIQ’s ability to drive growth and deliver impactful solutions for its clients.Since its launch in October 2024, GSIQ Australia & New Zealand has rapidly established itself as a key player in the region, growing its team to five specialists and partnering with major rightsholders and brands to deliver tailored research solutions. By combining Campbell Jamieson’s senior-level global expertise with GSIQ’s insights-driven capabilities, the agency is uniquely positioned to help clients address the region’s specific challenges and maximise their commercial opportunities.Cricket will be a significant area of focus, with Campbell’s deep understanding of the sport and GSIQ’s global expertise in data and sponsorship analysis positioning the agency to support the evolving needs of cricket stakeholders both locally and internationally.Ted Harwood, Managing Partner, GSIQ Australia & New Zealand, said: “Having worked with Campbell for nearly a decade, I am absolutely thrilled to welcome him to GSIQ. His unparalleled blend of global rightsholder expertise and deep understanding of the Australian and New Zealand markets will be instrumental in helping us deliver tailored research solutions to meet our clients’ needs.”Campbell Jamieson, Director, GSIQ Australia & New Zealand, adds: “Joining GSIQ is an exciting opportunity to combine my experience with the agency’s world-class research capabilities. The sports industry in Australia and New Zealand is a global leader in innovation and growth, and GSIQ is perfectly positioned to meet the evolving needs of this market.“With a particular focus on cricket, I look forward to helping rightsholders and brands maximise their commercial potential through tailored, actionable insights. Together, we aim to set a new benchmark for data-driven research in the region, cementing GSIQ’s position as a trusted partner for the industry.”The appointment of Campbell Jamieson underscores GSIQ’s commitment to expanding into key markets that are driving the evolution of sport and sponsorship. By combining global expertise with locally tailored solutions, GSIQ continues to reinforce its reputation as a trusted partner for actionable intelligence and measurable results.With this approach, GSIQ is delivering sector-leading insights and data-driven strategies, enabling rightsholders and brands to capitalise on opportunities in fast-evolving and highly influential markets.About GSIQGSIQ is a global research and insights agency specialising in intelligence analysis for the sports, sponsorship, and tourism industries. Launched in 2024, GSIQ has quickly established itself as the go-to partner for smarter strategic insights. Our bespoke, client-centred approach ensures data-driven analysis delivers impactful results.With dedicated divisions in Sports & Sponsorship and Tourism Insights, we empower clients to drive growth, enhance engagement, and develop impactful strategies across our global hubs in North America, UK & Europe, MENA, India & Pakistan, and Australia & New Zealand.Learn more about GSIQ at https://gsiq.com/

