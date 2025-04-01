IAM issues more than 80 provisional licenses for establishments of veterinary clinical care and commercial activity of animals

MACAU, April 1 - In order to help the sector of veterinary clinical care and commercial activity of animals operate in accordance with the law, the “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” provides for a transitional regime for the relevant establishments, with the transitional period ending on 31 March. Since 1 April, all establishments of veterinary clinical care, breeding, sale and boarding of animals are required to obtain a license before commencement of business; otherwise they shall be deemed to be operating without a license. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) recently has issued provisional licenses with two-year validity to establishments in the sector that meet the requirements set out in the transitional provisions and intend to continue with their operation. Besides, IAM has published a list of the establishments of veterinary clinical care and commercial activity of animals on the website for the public to view.

Transitional period ends and over 80 establishments have been issued with provisional licenses

In accordance with the transitional provisions of the “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals”, the original establishments may operate until 31 March 2025, regardless of whether or not they are issued with the provisional license. People in charge of establishments who intended to continue with their operation after the transitional period have submitted applications for the provisional licenses to IAM in accordance with the law.

IAM has completed the review of all applications and issued 25 provisional licenses for establishments of veterinary clinical care activities and 59 provisional licenses for establishments of commercial activity of animals, with a validity period of two years (from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2027). Moreover, two applications for the provisional license for establishments of commercial activity of animals were not approved as the applicants failed to submit all the required legal documents and failed to comply with the requirements of the transitional provisions respectively. IAM has required the relevant establishments to ensure appropriate accommodation and care for the animals in their establishments and will send staff to follow up on the situation.

Mandatory compliance with guidelines on operations and fulfilment of duties

According to the law, the four types of establishments mentioned above are required to obtain the licenses and post them in a clearly visible place. Holders of the licenses for the establishments must also comply with the guidelines on operations issued by IAM, which aim to protect animals and safeguard public health and safety, and fulfill their legal duties.

IAM will continue to carry out regular inspections and publicity to ensure members of the sector operate in accordance with the law and promote healthy development of the sector. If members of the public notice any unlicensed operation or other illegal acts, they can report the cases to IAM. The list of the four types of establishments issued with licenses mentioned above can be found in the column of “Legislation - Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” on the Macao Animal Health Control Website (https://www.iam.gov.mo/canil/e).