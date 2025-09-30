Lotus Cycle Track to be reopened on National Day after optimisation, offering extended route and convenient bicycle rental and return

MACAU, September 30 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has completed the optimisation and transformation of Lotus Cycle Track. The route has been extended and the ancillary facilities and services offered have become more convenient and improved. The cycle track will be reopened on 1 October (National Day), providing a more comfortable bicycle riding space and convenient bicycle rental service to the public.

The route of the transformed Lotus Cycle Track is extended to the bus terminals in Vale das Borboletas, Seac Pai Van and Rotunda da Concórdia and other locations and is expanded from the former length of over 2,000 metres to about 4,000 metres. The route connects more natural scenery and urban landmarks, and the beautiful views makes the bicycle riding more fun. In terms of bicycle rental facilities, two bicycle rental locations will be added next to the bus terminal in Avenida de Vale das Borboletas and near the bus terminal in Rotunda da Concórdia, in addition to the only bicycle rental location located in the entrance and exit of the tunnel of the University of Macau. The new bicycle rental locations are located near transportation hubs and car parks, and cover main locations along the track. Meanwhile, to provide a more convenient bicycle rental service, the public can rent and return bicycles at any of the three mentioned bicycle rental locations, without the need to rent and return bicycles at the same location.

The cycle track is open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, public holidays and compensatory rest days for public employees. The hourly rent of children’s bicycles is MOP10 and the hourly rent of adults’ bicycles is MOP20. Holders of Disability Assessment Registration Card or Senior Citizen Card issued by Social Welfare Bureau of Macao can enjoy a 50% discount for bicycle rental service. IAM will continue to optimise the ancillary facilities along the route to provide the public with a high-quality leisure and fitness space.