CyberQ Group Celebrates Landmark Six Months with Triple Award Win, Driven by Cutting-Edge AI Cybersecurity Services.

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberQ Group , a leading provider of innovative cybersecurity solutions, is delighted to announce an exceptional six-month period marked by the prestigious recognition of three major industry Awards. This achievement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and its position as a trusted leader in the cybersecurity landscape.The recent accolades include:• Tech Leader of the Year, awarded at Birmingham Tech Week , recognising Chris Woods's visionary leadership and significant impact on the region's burgeoning technology sector. This award highlights their role in driving forward cybersecurity innovation and fostering a top-notch culture within CyberQ Group.• Excellence in Innovation, presented at the Signature Awards, celebrating CyberQ Group's dedication to developing and delivering groundbreaking cybersecurity services and AI software. This award specifically acknowledges the company's forward-thinking approach to tackling evolving cyber threats and providing clients with cutting-edge protection.• Company Leader of the Year (51-100 employees category), bestowed by The Business Desk, recognising CyberQ Group’s outstanding leadership and significant business success within the dynamic mid-sized company sector. This award reflects the strong strategic direction and positive impact of the leadership team on the company's growth and its employees.“We are absolutely thrilled and incredibly proud of our team for this phenomenal achievement. To win three such significant awards in just six months is a testament to the hard graft, dedication, and exceptional talent within CyberQ Group,” says Chris Woods - CEO / Founder. “These awards not only validate our commitment to providing best-in-class cybersecurity services but also fuel our drive to keep innovating and knocking it out of the park for our clients.”CyberQ Group offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services designed to shield businesses from the ever-increasing complexities of the digital threat landscape. Their expert team provides:Key Services and What Makes CyberQ Group Shine in the Cybersecurity Landscape Q AI Platform: , Q, harnesses the power of AI for proactive cyber defence. Q's intelligent capabilities enable real-time threat analysis, anomaly detection, and automated response, empowering organisations to anticipate and neutralise threats before they escalate.• Penetration Testing: CyberQ Group employs highly skilled and CREST-certified penetration testers. These experts meticulously identify vulnerabilities within an organisation's IT infrastructure and applications. By simulating real-world cyberattacks, they help clients to proactively address weaknesses and potential entry points that could be exploited by malicious actors, thereby preventing costly breaches and data loss.• Cyber Due Diligence: In an era where sophisticated cyberattacks can have profound and far-reaching financial, operational, and reputational consequences for businesses, robust cyber due diligence is an essential component of any sound business strategy. CyberQ Group offers comprehensive cyber due diligence services that provide a complete and in-depth overview of a company's cybersecurity background and digital footprint. This service is of particular value to investment teams, providing them with crucial assurance and a clear understanding of the cyber risks associated with potential acquisitions or investments. The cyber due diligence process is designed to inform decision-making and negotiations prior to investments and to effectively manage and mitigate risks throughout the entire investment lifecycle.• Virtual CISO (Chief Information Security Officer): Recognising that not all organisations, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), require or can afford a full-time Chief Information Security Officer, CyberQ Group provides highly valuable Virtual CISO services. This offering provides organisations with access to high-level cybersecurity expertise, strategic guidance, and ongoing support on an outsourced basis, delivering cost-effective access to top-tier security leadership.• Incident Response: In the unfortunate event of a cyber incident or breach, CyberQ Group's expert incident response team is ready to help organisations minimise the impact, contain the damage, and ensure swift business recovery. Their rapid containment, mitigation, and elimination of advanced cyber threats help organisations to maintain business continuity, minimise financial losses, and protect their reputation.• CyberQ SHIELD: For organisations seeking comprehensive, round-the-clock security monitoring, proactive threat detection, and effective security management, CyberQ SHIELD provides outsourced 24/7/365 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) solutions. This service leverages an organisation's existing security solutions, enhancing their effectiveness and providing expert capabilities, extensive experience, and deep technical knowledge, all delivered as a fully managed security service.These recent award wins further cement CyberQ Group's reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking robust and innovative cybersecurity solutions. The company remains dedicated to staying ahead of emerging threats and empowering its clients to navigate the digital world securely.About CyberQ Group:CyberQ Group is a leading and dynamic cybersecurity firm dedicated to protecting businesses and organisations from the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. We provide a comprehensive and proactive suite of cybersecurity solutions, including penetration testing, robust cyber due diligence, Virtual CISO services, rapid incident response, and comprehensive managed security services through CyberQ SHIELD.

