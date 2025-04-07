Former DOJ Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer Joins Transforming.Legal

Matt Galvin Tom Pfennig, CEO Transforming.Legal Logo

Welcoming Matt Galvin as Director US Operations.

We are excited welcoming Matt Galvin to our team! Matt is the perfect fit to our organization, helping clients worldwide to embrace the opportunities of Digitalization and AI in Legal and Compliance.” — Tom Pfennig

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We’re thrilled that Matt Galvin, co-founder of recently-launched Gentic Global Advisors PLLC and the technology non-profit Integrity Distributed, has joined Transforming.Legal as Director US Operations on April 1, 2025!Matt combines deep legal expertise, compliance leadership, and cutting-edge data analytics insight — a perfect fit for our mission to redefine how legal and compliance transformation is done.This is another major step to become the world’s leading legal transformation boutique.Matt´s track record speaks volumes:Most recently, Matt served as the first-ever Counsel for Compliance and Data Analytics at the Fraud Section, U.S. Department of Justice, where he:- Evaluated corporate compliance programs in enforcement- Advised on Compliance Monitors and oversight- Assessed post-resolution improvements- Identified, designed and developed tools to assist prosecutors to identify and pursue white-collar crime- Built out an analytics function to generate criminal fraud cases and support investigations and trialsPrior to that, Matt was Chief Compliance Officer at AB InBev, leading global compliance efforts of this Fortune 200 company across 80+ countries. He also practiced for over ten years with leading international law firms. Matt is a New York and Hong Kong qualified lawyer.Matt has held positions with Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard Business School, Sorbonne Law School and Fordham Law.Combining in-house leadership, global experience and government oversight positions Matt as one of the most informed voices in corporate compliance worldwide.His addition adds further depth to Transforming.Legal’s mix of pragmatic experience and technological know-how.Transforming.Legal and Gentic Global Advisors PLLC will act as partners serving clients in a smart, synergetic way:- Gentic focusses on legal advisory in the Compliance world, primarily in the United States.- Transforming.Legal designs and implements strategic change programs in the Legal and Compliance space globally, leveraging its unique tech expertise and service portfolio: GOLT® - Global Overview Legal Technology, one of the world´s largest legaltech platforms LION® - Legaltech Inter-Operability Network software validation lab BRAINUp® - Micro-learning platform for Legal and Compliance professionalsPlease join us in giving Matt a very warm welcome to Transforming.Legal!

The Ecosystem of Transforming.Legal

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.