TRANSFORMING.LEGAL Launches Free Access to GOLT.ai

Dr. Vera Roedel, Co-Founder Matt Galvin, Co-Founder Tom Pfennig, Founder & CEO

Semantic AI-Powered Search Now Available for one of the World’s Leading Legaltech Platforms

It’s a jungle out there. Sole practitioners, in-house professionals and law firms are struggling to find the right tools for their demands. GOLT.ai provides answers without endless internet research.” — Dr. Vera Roedel, Co-Founder

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to eliminate barriers to legal innovation, TRANSFORMING.LEGAL , the global transformation boutique, announces a powerful new version of GOLT .ai, one of the world’s leading legal and compliance technology platforms.Effective immediately, the platform is now free for all users, offering full access to its complete database along with a beta version of its new AI-powered semantic search functionality.“It’s a jungle out there,” says Dr. Vera Roedel, Co-Founder and Chief Partnership Officer at TRANSFORMING.LEGAL. “Sole practitioners, legal and compliance professionals in-house and law firms are struggling to find the right tech tools for their respective demands. GOLT.ai aims to provide answers without time-consuming product demos or endless internet searches.”With nearly 2,500 tools across 40+ countries, GOLT.ai is a comprehensive, continuously updated resource for legal operation professionals, in-house teams, law firms, academia, investors and technology vendors. The platform now provides:- Natural Language & Semantic AI Search (Beta)- Expert-Curated Legal Taxonomy- Jurisdictional and Interoperability Filters- Multi-Language Search Input- Product Comparison and Ratings- User-Friendly Interface“This is about democratizing access to critical information,” adds Matt Galvin, Co-Founder and Director of US Operations. “We enable buyers to make smarter decisions and vendors to present their solutions effectively.”GOLT.ai is more than a database—it’s an intelligent platform with verified product insights, powered by TRANSFORMING.LEGAL’s L.I.O.N. Lab software validation center. It promotes transparency, interoperability, and user trust, bringing buyers, vendors, and experts together in one space.“We offer a simple solution to a very complex challenge. We’re not perfect — yet,” concludes Tom Pfennig, Founder & CEO of TRANSFORMING.LEGAL. “But our mission is clear: Supporting legal and compliance professionals around the world to use technology with confidence.”Try it for free: https://GOLT.ai Vendor data submission upon free registrationDiscover. Compare. Use. Search smart – with GOLT.ai.Powered by TRANSFORMING.LEGAL - Experience the DifferenceAbout TRANSFORMING.LEGALTRANSFORMING.LEGAL is a globally active consulting boutique specialized in digital transformation in the legal and compliance space. The company has been founded by experienced former in-house counsel, legal operations professionals, compliance experts, and legal tech specialists.The company helps in-house teams and law firms achieve measurable efficiency gains through tailored strategies, optimized processes, intelligent technologies, and responsible transformation.TRANSFORMING.LEGAL also offers digital micro-learnings and product information videos via its BrainUptraining platform.About GOLT.aiGOLT.ai – the Global Overview Legal Technology (G.O.L.T.), one of the world's largest AI-powered legal tech information platforms, featuring data on software solutions in the legal and compliance fields.GOLT.ai is complemented by TRANSFORMING.LEGAL´s L.I.O.NLab. This Legaltech Inter-Operability Lab validates and certifies legal and compliance technology solutions with a special focus on user-centricity and interoperability. The platform is free of charge for vendors and users around the world.For more information:https:/LionLab.legalMedia Contacts:Dr. Vera RoedelCo-Founder & Chief Partnership OfficerVera.Roedel@transforming.legalTom PfennigFounder & CEOThomas.Pfennig@Transforming.legal

