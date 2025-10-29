TRANSFORMING.LEGAL Unveils GOLT.ai 2.0

Tom Pfennig Dr. Vera Roedel GOLT.ai - one of the world´s leading legal tech discovery platforms

A Smarter, Faster, and More Intuitive Way To Discovery Legal Technology

GOLT.ai makes legal and compliance technology accessible, trustworthy and usable.” — Tom Pfennig

SINGAPORE, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRANSFORMING.LEGAL , a global pioneer in digital transformation in the legal and compliance space, announces the release of its updated GOLT.ai platform.GOLT.ai 2.0 aims to set benchmarks for how legal and compliance professionals discover, compare, and adopt technology.The platform´s enhanced AI search functionality accelerates legal tech solution discovery and horizon scanning.“With GOLT.ai 2.0, we offer an updated, free-of charge portal to discover legal and compliance technology while building trust and confidence in using it,” said Tom Pfennig, Founder & CEO of TRANSFORMING.LEGAL.“GOLT.ai 2.0 combines speed and simplicity to help users navigate through the ever-growing ocean of legal tech solutions.”What’s New in GOLT.ai 2.0:• Re-designed user Interface: sleek, modern, simple• GOLTSTARS: Spotlighting validated legal and compliance tech solutions• Semantic AI Search (Beta): Enhanced natural-language search functionality• Advanced Filters: jurisdiction, interoperability, language support and more• Free Access: 100 % free for users and vendorsLegal and compliance technology vendors who want to enhance their product listings on GOLT.ai free of charge, can request support via: contact@GOLT.aiVendors seeking a third-party validation of their solutions to help differentiate their products, join the GOLTSTAR validation waiting list via: contact@GOLT.ai“We’re not just building another database,” adds Dr. Vera Roedel, Co-Founder & Chief Partnership Officer. “We’re creating a globally trusted ecosystem that bridges innovation and impact for the entire legal and compliance community.”GOLT.ai will continuously release new features and enhancements to its growing platform.With nearly 2,500 solutions from 40 countries, GOLT.ai delivers expert-curated data and verified product insights.The platform brings together buyers, vendors, law firms, investors, and academia, enabling data-driven, trust-based decisions in an industry that demands transparency, quality and realiability.Visit https://.GOLT.ai – one of the world’s most comprehensive, independent legal-tech discovery and exchange platforms.About TRANSFORMING.LEGALTRANSFORMING.LEGAL is a globally active digital consulting boutique specializing in AI transformation and AI technology enablement in the legal and compliance space.Founded by experienced in-house counsel, compliance leaders, AI experts and legal-tech professionals, the firm drives measurable efficiency and adoption through its platform GOLT.ai as well as bold-on advisory services.Media Contacts:Tom Pfennig — Founder & CEO📧 Thomas.Pfennig@transforming.legalDr. Vera Roedel — Co-Founder & Chief Partnership Officer📧 Vera.Roedel@transforming.legalSOURCE: TRANSFORMING.LEGAL GOLT.ai

