Genuine Optics Announces 800G OSFP 2xFR4 LPO and 800G OSFP 2xDR4 LRO Optical Transceivers

Genuine Optics' LPO and LRO Setting the Standard for Low Power Interconnects

Revolutionizing Data Center Efficiency with Ultra-Low Power Solutions

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI large language models scale beyond 10 trillion parameters and applications like Agentic AI surge, exponential growth in data transmission demands has intensified the challenge of power consumption. Addressing this critical bottleneck, Global optical transceiver leader Genuine Optics proudly unveils its groundbreaking 800G OSFP 2xFR4 LPO and 800G OSFP 2xDR4 LRO optical modules, set for live demonstration at OFC 2025, where our roadmap for higher speed products will also be discussed.Both products leverage our advanced linear drive technology to reduce the demand for signal processing in the optical link, lowering overall power consumption. “Our substantial silicon photonics portfolio now includes these exciting low-power modules,” said CEO Madhav Bhatta. “These innovative products support the AI factories of the future with efficient processor-to-processor and rack-to-rack connectivity.”800G OSFP 2xFR4 LPO: Leveraging Linear Drive technology to achieve ultra-low power consumption of 7 Watts—ideal for energy-sensitive, high-density environments such as GPU interconnect.800G OSFP 2xDR4 LRO: Utilizing Half-DSP architecture to balance link length and efficiency, operating at just 9 Watts while maintaining robust rack-to-rack performance.Join us at OFC 2025, booth 1842 to witness the future of optical connectivity—where cutting-edge innovation meets unmatched energy efficiency.About Genuine OpticsHeadquartered in San Jose, CA, and incorporated in the state of California, Genuine Optics designs and manufactures high-performance DSP, LRO, LPO optical transceivers and AOC/ACC/AEC solutions for AI networking and data centers up to 1.6Tb/s. With manufacturing facilities in Thailand, Malaysia, and China, the company delivers innovative, sustainable optical technologies that power global data infrastructure and redefine connectivity for the future.

