Ban on abhorrent practice comes into effect

Release date: 01/04/25

Conversion practices are illegal from today, under reforms developed by the State Government.

Conversion practices are an insidious and hurtful practice that targets members of the LGBTIQA+ community and are employed by individuals or groups seeking to either change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Government’s reforms, that fulfil an election commitment, are based on laws developed in New South Wales, and will see people who cause serious harm through the use of conversion practices facing up to five years in jail.

Anyone who either takes someone interstate – or arranges for a person to be taken interstate – for a conversion practice could be jailed for up to three years, fined $15,000 or both.

The laws make clear that discussions between children and their parents, as well as general expressions of religious belief and religious teachings do not constitute conversion practices.

Further information about making a complaint is available on the Equal Opportunity SA website: https://www.equalopportunity.sa.gov.au/

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Sexual orientation or gender identity does not constitute a disorder, disease or shortcoming and does not need to be ‘changed’.

Employing conversion practices to supposedly ‘straighten’ someone out, or get them to ignore or repress their identity is not only ineffective in its aim but can cause serious harm to those it targets.

The penalties that can now be imposed reflect the serious nature of this type of offending and the devastating, long-lasting consequences of this abhorrent practice.