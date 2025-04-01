Safety upgrades completed for Golden Grove

Release date: 01/04/25

Upgrades on two intersections along The Grove Way in Golden Grove are now complete, delivering on the South Australian Government’s election commitment to upgrade or investigate potential upgrades in the northern suburbs.

The improvements at the intersection of The Grove Way, Atlantis Drive and Aeolian Drive and at The Grove Way and The Golden Way intersection will improve safety and access and make travel easier for all users.

These two upgrades were funded by the Australian Government’s Black Spot Program, which directly targets improvements on high-risk roads or roads with a proven crash history, with the projects receiving a total of $1.75 million.

The works completed at The Grove Way, Atlantis Drive and Aeolian Drive intersection include:*

upgraded signals to add in right turn arrows from Atlantis Drive and Aeolian Drive onto The Grove Way

traffic signal modifications and upgrades with new phasing

updated line marking to improve safety at the intersection

upgrading pedestrian ramps

upgraded lighting.

The works completed at the intersection of The Grove Way and The Golden Way include:

additional right turn lane from The Grove Way to The Golden Way (west bound)

traffic signal modifications and upgrades with new phasing

updated line marking

upgrading pedestrian ramps

upgraded lighting.

These intersection upgrades supported eight full time jobs during the construction period.

The intersection of The Golden Way with The Grove Shopping Centre access has also been upgraded, improving pedestrian safety, particularly for pedestrians accessing Gleeson College, Golden Grove High School and Pedare Christian College.

The $2 million upgrade, funded through the South Australian Government’s School Crossing Program, includes the addition of a left turn lane within the traffic signals and removal of the left slip lane, allowing pedestrians to cross without needing to wait at a traffic island.

It also includes upgraded lighting to improve visibility, upgraded pedestrian ramps to improve safety and accessibility, along with minor pavement upgrades and drainage improvements.

This project is one of eight locations identified across South Australia for upgrades as part of a broader strategy to improve road safety for all pedestrians, in particular for children walking to and from school.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The Malinauskas Labor Government is committed to upgrading roads in the northern suburbs to improve safety, travel times and reduce congestion.

The completion of the improvements at these intersections demonstrates that we are delivering on this commitment, making our roads safer for all users, including pedestrians who need to cross these busy roads to do their shopping and children going to school.

Since 2019, there have been 14 crashes at the intersection of The Grove Way, Atlantis Drive and Aeolian Drive, tragically with one fatal crash in February 2024, and 22 crashes at The Grove Way and The Golden Way intersection.

We welcome the Australian Government’s Black Spot Program funding, which enabled us to complete these projects to help improve road safety and prevent crashes at these intersections.

Attributable to State Member for King Rhiannon Pearce

Residents in the north-east are telling us they want better and safer local roads. Not only has the Malinauskas Government listened, it is delivering.

The installation of right-hand turning lights for Atlantis and Aeolian on to The Grove Way in particular was a key commitment made to my local community, and I welcome the completion of this project thanks to the Black Spot Program.

We will continue to work on a suite of upgrades to local roads and intersections in the area, improving traffic flow and making our community safer.