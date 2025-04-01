Health City at Camana Bay Delivers Its First Babies, Marking a New Era in Maternity Care in the Cayman Islands

The Health City Cayman Islands maternity team with new parents and their babies

CAYMAN ISLANDS, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark moment for health care in the Cayman Islands, Health City at Camana Bay proudly announced that it has delivered three healthy babies since the recent introduction of its maternity services. The birth of the first baby took place at 5:19 am on March 13, with the other two arriving on March 16 and 18. This marks the official launch of Health City’s state-of-the-art maternity services, setting a new standard for obstetric care in the region.The deliveries took place in Health City’s newly designed maternity unit, where the mothers received specialized, attentive care in private, fully equipped birthing suites. The hospital’s team of obstetricians, midwives, and neonatal specialists provided seamless support, ensuring a safe and comfortable experience for both mother and baby.For the third birth, Dr. Rommel El-Madany, a distinguished consultant/specialist OB/GYN, had the honor of delivering the baby at Health City. While not a resident physician, he is among the medical professionals with access to perform deliveries at the facility.A Milestone for Maternity Care in CaymanReflecting on the significance of these births, Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, Clinical Director at Health City Cayman Islands, stated, “This moment represents the realization of a vision – to offer expectant families in the Cayman Islands a world-class birthing experience close to home. Our maternity unit is designed to provide the highest level of clinical care, but just as importantly, an environment that prioritizes the comfort and confidence of every mother. The arrival of these babies is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team.”Health City Camana Bay’s maternity unit integrates advanced technology with a patient-centered approach, ensuring expectant mothers receive comprehensive care from prenatal consultations through delivery and postpartum support. The facility includes:Private birthing suites equipped with modern labor and recovery amenitiesA dedicated Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for infants requiring specialized care24/7 access to obstetricians, midwives and neonatal specialistsAntenatal education, wellness programs and postnatal support servicesComfort-focused amenities designed to enhance the birthing experienceNew mom Shiela Masangcay was beaming after the birth of her baby, the second to be delivered, as well as the service at the hospital. “My experience at Health City was truly outstanding. The team exemplifies what patient care should be – compassionate, professional and highly efficient. They prioritize their patients’ well-being with a strong sense of urgency while ensuring that every individual feels valued and fully taken care of. Their dedication to excellence in health care is truly commendable.”With a commitment to elevating maternity care in the Cayman Islands, Health City is poised to become the preferred choice for families seeking expert care, advanced facilities, and a supportive environment.About Health City Cayman IslandsHealth City Cayman Islands is a medically advanced tertiary hospital located near High Rock in the district of East End in Grand Cayman. The brainchild of internationally-renowned heart surgeon and humanitarian Dr. Devi Shetty, it features a unique model of health care, built with a focus on the patient and rooted in innovative business models that allow the delivery of high-quality, affordable care. It is the largest private hospital in the Caribbean to have earned the prestigious Enterprise Accreditation (as part of the Narayana Health Group) from Joint Commission International (JCI), the worldwide leader in accrediting the quality of health care. For more information visit www.healthcitycaymanislands.com

