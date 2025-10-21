SP5DER Rides into Houston: Streetwear Meets the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo in a Bold Fashion Takeover

BPIR Champion in Ladies Barrel Racing Paris Wilburd SP5DER Sweet Tooth BPIR Rodeo Arena Barrel Valeria Howard Cunningham, President & CEO of the BPIR with BenDaDonn at the Sweet Tooth Rodeo in Houston, TX SP5DER Breaking News! BPIR Sweet Tooth Rodeo in Houston, TX BPIR 41st logo

The BPIR and SP5DER brought its signature edge to the Monumental Plaza Garibaldi arena in Houston Texas, for a first-of-its-kind fashion and rodeo exhibition.

HOUSTON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) turned up the style and swagger this weekend as SP5DER brought its signature edge to the Monumental Plaza Garibaldi arena in Houston Texas, for a first-of-its-kind fashion and rodeo exhibition. Blending Western roots with streetwear attitude, the collaboration delivered a high-energy visual statement that had the crowd on their feet and phones out.

The Sweet Tooth Rodeo fused tradition, fashion, and entertainment drawing a packed crowd and high-profile guests including A$AP Nast, BenDaDonn, Gievon, Maxo Kream, and Young Thug. The sold-out spectacle with 3,000 tickets claimed, marking a milestone moment for Houston’s cultural and rodeo scenes.

As the nation’s only touring Black rodeo association celebrating 42 years of legacy, BPIR set the stage for a fashion moment that was equal parts heritage and

heat. SP5DER’s bold colors, signature webs, and unapologetic style collided with the spirit of the Black cowboy, reimagining what rodeo wear looks like in 2025.

“My late husband, Lu Vason, created the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo 42 years ago after realizing Black cowboys and cowgirls lacked a platform,” said Valeria Howard-Cunningham, President and CEO of BPIR. “Today, the rodeo redefines Western culture, showcasing a new generation of talent driven by creativity, confidence, and cultural pride.”

Each rodeo athlete dress head to toe in SP5DERwear brought spirit, style, confidence, and a renewed sense of pride to the Western tradition.

The Sweet Tooth Rodeo buckle winners’ results are as follows:

JB Collins IV – Calf Roping A commanding performance marked by precision and power.

Niya Bryant – Ladies Breakaway Bryant’s determination and flawless timing earned her top honors.

Kayson McCullough – Jr. Breakaway A rising star whose fearless energy lit up the arena.

Paris Wilburd – Ladies Barrel Racing Fast, focused, and unstoppable from start to finish.

Kinley Adair – Jr. Barrel Racing Youthful grace and grit defined her winning ride.

Damon Hopkins – Ranch Bronc Hopkins’ smooth control and bold spirit brought the crowd to its feet.

Travoris Zeno – Bull Riding Zeno’s fearless performance sealed his victory in one of the night’s most intense events.

Models and rodeo athletes shared the spotlight in a powerful cultural crossover that turned the rodeo grounds into a runway-meets-rodeo spectacle complete with beats, movement, and a bold dose of rebellion under the Texas stars.

SP5DER said choosing Houston as the host city was intentional. “We’ve done a lot in New York, Atlanta, and LA, but we saw a growing community in Houston,” said the team. “We feel like Houston’s overlooked in the fashion community, but it’s so influential in music, fashion, and culture. They had never done a Bill Pickett Rodeo here before, and once we connected, everyone was excited to make it happen.”

The collaboration drew attention from local influencers, stylists, and culture-watchers who praised the showcase for its fearless blend of cowboy roots and fashion-forward edge. From arena dust to designer threads, Houston witnessed a new chapter in the Western story, one that’s diverse, dynamic, and unapologetically cool.

Proceeds from the Houston event will support the BPIR Foundation’s youth-focused programs, which fund scholarships, wellness initiatives, and opportunities for the next generation of Black rodeo athletes.

Together, BPIR and SP5DER are reshaping what rodeo looks like, honoring the past, inspiring the future, and making space for Black excellence in arenas across the country.

The greatest show on dirt returns as the 42nd BPIR 2026 season kicks off on February 14th with the Texas Connection Series in Fort Worth, Texas. Tickets go on sale January 1, 2026 at billpickettrodeo.com.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR):

Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running African American touring rodeo. Created to honor the legacy of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, BPIR showcases the history, culture, and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls, while providing a national platform for today’s top Black rodeo athletes.

About SP5DER:

SP5DER founded in 2019 and is a lifestyle and fashion brand based out of Los Angeles by way of Atlanta. The brand is a visual commentary on the pulse of the South. SP5DER is known for its immersive experiences, innovative designs from a luxury perspective with a punk spirit, and dedication to community impact.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF):

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation is the nonprofit arm of the BPIR, dedicated to preserving the legacy of African American cowboys and cowgirls while empowering future generations. Through educational programming, scholarships, youth engagement, and community partnerships, the Foundation promotes cultural pride, leadership development, and opportunities both in and beyond the rodeo arena.

