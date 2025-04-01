Mike Sarraille Announced as Keynote Speaker for DCAC Europe 2025

Mike Sarraille, 2025 Keynote

DCAC Europe proudly announces Mike Sarraille, globally recognized leadership expert and best-selling author, as the keynote speaker for its 2025 event!

This industry doesn’t suffer from a lack of intelligence; it now demands bold, principled leadership to guide us through the next century of innovation and responsibility.” — Mike Sarraille, DCAC Keynote Speaker

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DCAC Europe proudly announces Mike Sarraille , a globally recognized leadership expert and best-selling author, as the keynote speaker for its 2025 event, taking place May 13–14 in Dublin.Sarraille is a Top 10 Global Keynote Speaker and 3x best-selling author, known for his work on leadership, high-performing teams, and organizational culture. A retired U.S. Navy SEAL, Recon Marine, and Scout-Sniper, he spent 20 years in Special Operations before founding Talent War Group, a premier leadership and executive search firm that was acquired in 2024 after a successful exit.He currently serves as the Chief Talent Officer at Overwatch Mission Critical, where he is helping shape the future of the data center industry by developing the next generation of talent and empowering workforce transformation across global markets.“The data center industry has quietly become the beating heart of modern civilization—powering everything from global finance to life-saving healthcare and national defense,” said Sarraille. “This industry doesn’t suffer from a lack of intelligence; it now demands bold, principled leadership to guide us through the next century of innovation and responsibility.”Sarraille is also the founder of Legacy Expeditions, a team of former military operators who lead record-setting global adventures while honoring fallen heroes. Their missions include the Triple 7 Expedition, a skydiving challenge across seven continents in under seven days, and have set multiple world records. He served as executive producer on two documentaries, Drop Zone Everest and Triple 7, debuting in theaters nationwide.As the host of Everyday Warrior Nation , a podcast and column under Sports Illustrated, Sarraille has interviewed cultural icons and high performers such as Terry Crews and Glen Powell, creating space for conversations around resilience, leadership, and the pursuit of purpose.DCAC Europe brings together the most influential voices in digital infrastructure, technology, and innovation. In 2025, it returns to Dublin under the theme “The Dawn of the Data Center Gold Rush,” exploring the next era of growth powered by AI, computing, and resilient infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.