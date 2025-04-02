Isidore Quantum® Wins 2025 FLC National Award for Excellence in Technology Transfer Award

This award is a powerful validation of what happens when American innovation meets mission urgency. We’re honored to partner with the NSA to bring Isidore to the national defense community.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. today announced that the National Security Agency (NSA) and Forward Edge-AI Technology Transfer Team have been awarded the 2025 Federal Laboratory Consortium (FLC) Award for Excellence in Technology Transfer for the successful commercialization of the NSA’s Protocol-Free Encrypting Device (PFED), being sold commercially as Isidore Quantum®. The FLC Award recognizes transformative federal research that accelerates innovation into real-world applications—in this case, a post-quantum encryption solution designed to secure American defense, intelligence, and infrastructure in every operational domain.

Isidore Quantum® is the first post-quantum encryption platform tested and validated across all four operational domains—Air, Land, Sea, and Space.

From securing telecommunications on Earth to encrypting low-Earth orbit satellites, Isidore Quantum has redefined what military-grade encryption can—and must—be in the quantum era.

The platform’s key differentiators include:

• Autonomous, AI-powered encryption with self-rekeying, self-zeroization, and machine-learning threat detection.

• No key loaders. No certificates. No export restrictions.

• Protocol, device, and network agnostic, operating seamlessly across MIL-STD, SATCOM, IoT, and legacy IP infrastructures.

• Compact, energy-efficient form factor—comparable in size to a credit card.

The award will be presented at the 2025 FLC National Meeting on May 14, 2025, representing a national milestone in translating innovation into commercially scalable, mission-ready capabilities.

About Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Forward Edge-AI, Inc. is a next-generation technology company specializing in AI-powered, mass market safety and security solutions. Its flagship product, Isidore Quantum®, leads the post-quantum cybersecurity frontier with strategic partnerships including the NSA, Microsoft, Lumen Technologies, Cubic Corporation, and Rogue Space Systems.

