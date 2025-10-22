Forward Edge-AI Appoints Christina Chapman as Controller

Forward Edge-AI welcomes Christina Chapman, PMP, CDFM, as Controller — strengthening our financial leadership as we scale innovation in AI and security

Her leadership will be critical as we scale and maintain the highest standards of financial integrity and transparency.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for post quantum cybersecurity, safety, and enterprise operations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christina Chapman, PMP, CDFM, as Controller of the company.

In her new role, Ms. Chapman will oversee accounting, financial reporting, budgeting, internal controls, and compliance functions for Forward Edge-AI as it continues its growth trajectory across Federal, commercial, and international markets.

Prior to joining Forward Edge-AI, Ms. Chapman held roles in finance and project management where she supported government contracts and complex organizational environments. Her credentials include Project Management Professional (PMP) and Certified Defense Financial Manager (CDFM).

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge-AI, with products such as Blaise™, Isidore Quantum®, Gabriel®, and SmartBeam-QRC™, develops mass-market solutions to enhance safety, security, and intelligence capabilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.