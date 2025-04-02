Dr. Barry DiBernardo Presents GetHairMD's Advanced Hair Restoration Approach at Premier Global Hot Topics

Dr. Barry DiBernardo presenting during Hot Topics.

Leading plastic surgeon highlights non-invasive solutions and exclusive business model for physicians at influential aesthetic industry event.

The territorial exclusivity model creates a valuable opportunity for physicians to expand their practice into the growing hair restoration market while building a sustainable asset.” — Dr. Barry DiBernardo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nation's top plastic surgeons and aesthetic medicine specialists gathered in Austin, Texas, last week for The Aesthetic MEET, where leading experts shared insights on emerging trends shaping the future of cosmetic procedures. Among the most anticipated sessions, Dr. Barry DiBernardo, Medical Director of New Jersey Plastic Surgery and GetHairMD Clinical Advisory Board member, delivered two compelling presentations at the prestigious Premier Global Hot Topics forum, including "What's New in Lasers and How Are They Different?" and "The Latest in Non-Invasive Hair Replacement."Dr. DiBernardo's presentations highlighted GetHairMD's comprehensive approach to addressing hair loss through advanced technology and physician-directed treatment protocols, capturing significant interest from the assembled specialists seeking to expand their practices with effective hair restoration options.Dr. DiBernardo showcased GetHairMD's distinctive multi-modality methodology that combines cutting-edge technology with physician-supervised care to achieve success rates exceeding 90% for patients struggling with various forms of hair loss."Hair restoration technology has advanced dramatically in recent years, creating opportunities for physicians to offer truly effective, non-surgical solutions," said Dr. DiBernardo. "What makes the GetHairMD approach particularly valuable is its emphasis on personalized treatment plans backed by scientific evidence. We're not simply applying a one-size-fits-all solution—we're analyzing each patient's specific needs and creating customized protocols that address their unique hair loss patterns."Additionally, Dr. DiBernardo outlined the network's comprehensive treatment options, including advanced laser therapy, prescription topicals, nutritional interventions, and a needleless infusion system.Much of Dr. DiBernardo's presentation focused on GetHairMD's business model, which offers territory exclusivity to partner physicians—creating practice growth opportunities and long-term asset building potential while protecting providers from market competition."What truly distinguishes GetHairMD in today's market is the combination of clinical excellence and strategic business innovation," Dr. DiBernardo noted during his presentation. "The territorial exclusivity model creates a valuable opportunity for physicians to expand their practice into the growing hair restoration market while building a sustainable asset. This approach reflects a deep understanding of patient needs and the business realities facing aesthetic practitioners today."John Carullo, President of GetHairMD, emphasized the significance of having Dr. DiBernardo represent the company at such an influential forum: "Dr. DiBernardo's participation in Premier Global Hot Topics underscores our commitment to partnering with the finest physicians in aesthetic medicine. His expertise and standing in the New Jersey medical community exemplify the caliber of doctors who recognize the clinical and business advantages of our approach to hair restoration. As we continue expanding nationally, these educational opportunities allow us to share both the science behind our treatments and the strategic benefits of our physician partnership model."The GetHairMD system presented by Dr. DiBernardo emphasizes personalized treatment plans customized to each patient's unique hair loss needs and concerns. This approach enables patients to receive targeted interventions that create the optimal environment for halting further loss, improving hair health, and stimulating regrowth in areas affected by thinning.The GetHairMD approach recognizes that hair loss is a treatable medical condition requiring comprehensive, individualized care for optimal results.About Dr. Barry DiBernardo:Dr. Barry DiBernardo is the Medical Director of New Jersey Plastic Surgeryin Montclair, NJ, and a distinguished GetHairMD's Clinical Advisory Board member. As an Associate Clinical Professor in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at UMDNJ and past President of the New Jersey Society of Plastic Surgeons, Dr. DiBernardo brings decades of expertise to his practice. Recognized as one of the best plastic surgeons in America from the New York City metropolitan region, he serves on the board of directors of the Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation. He advises many leading skincare and injectable technology companies worldwide. Dr. DiBernardo is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a Certified International Instructor for multiple laser and light-based systems and skincare modalities.For more information about Dr. DiBernardo, please visit www.newjerseyplasticsurgery.com About GetHairMD:GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. GetHairMD offers a multi-modality approach, combining cutting-edge technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 50 locations nationally, partnering with leading physicians to provide comprehensive hair loss solutions.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit www.gethairmd.com

