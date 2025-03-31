MPD Arrests Southeast Burglary Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a burglary of an apartment in Southeast.

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, at approximately 1:34 p.m., a suspect unlawfully entered the victim’s apartment in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, and took property from the location. He then fled the scene after being confronted by the victim.

A short time later, officers located the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Maurice Murray of Southwest. Murray was arrested and charged with Burglary Two and Resisting Arrest.

CCN: 25045203

###