Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,139 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Southeast Burglary Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a burglary of an apartment in Southeast.

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, at approximately 1:34 p.m., a suspect unlawfully entered the victim’s apartment in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, and took property from the location. He then fled the scene after being confronted by the victim.

A short time later, officers located the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Maurice Murray of Southwest. Murray was arrested and charged with Burglary Two and Resisting Arrest.

CCN: 25045203

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Southeast Burglary Suspect

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more