MPD Arrests Southeast Burglary Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a burglary of an apartment in Southeast.
On Saturday, March 29, 2025, at approximately 1:34 p.m., a suspect unlawfully entered the victim’s apartment in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, and took property from the location. He then fled the scene after being confronted by the victim.
A short time later, officers located the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Maurice Murray of Southwest. Murray was arrested and charged with Burglary Two and Resisting Arrest.
CCN: 25045203
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.