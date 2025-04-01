ENTOUCH Unveils Revolutionary ENTelligent Insights to Transform Energy Management

ENTOUCH ENTOUCH Ecosystem

Continued Machine Learning Expansion Leads the Energy Management Offering

ENTOUCH's ENTelligent Insights platform harnesses the power of AI and ML to create solutions that don’t simply make facility management simpler; we are transforming it.” — Jon Bolen, ENTOUCH CEO

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENTOUCH, a leader in energy management and smart building technology for multisite operators, proudly announces the expansion of its groundbreaking ENTelligent Insights product offering. Designed to redefine facility management, this advanced AI and machine learning (ML)-powered solution empowers businesses to achieve significant energy efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance facility comfort.

"Our ENTelligent Insights platform represents a monumental step forward in facility management," said Jon Bolen, CEO of ENTOUCH. "We're harnessing the power of AI and ML to create solutions that don’t simply make facility management simpler, we are transforming it." By integrating machine learning algorithms, ENTelligent Insights optimizes HVAC systems, predicts maintenance needs, and dynamically adjusts energy usage according to forecasted weather conditions. The result? Customers have reported an average 20% reduction in HVAC runtime, yielding substantial cost savings and operational benefits.

Key Features of ENTelligent Insights

ENTelligent Insights is designed to tackle the most pressing challenges for facility managers across multisite operations. Its suite of features includes:

• Sensor Failure Detection: Proactively identifies potential sensor malfunctions, minimizing disruptions before they escalate.

• Potential Maintenance Issue Detection: Flags HVAC performance issues early, enabling proactive maintenance to prevent downtime and costly emergency repair charges.

• ENTelligent Transition: Optimizes HVAC start/stop times based on HVAC unit performance, indoor conditions, and outdoor temperatures to maximize efficiency and comfort. Ensure your facilities are at the ideal temperature without adjusting a single setpoint.

• ENTelligent Weather: Dynamically adjusts HVAC settings in response to extreme weather conditions, safeguarding comfort while minimizing energy waste.

“Our philosophy to incorporating AI and ML in our products is rooted in solving real-world challenges,” said Simone Samms, Vice President of Product Management at ENTOUCH. “By analyzing large data sets, ENTelligent Insights uncovers actionable trends that turn reactive management into proactive operations. The result is not just increased efficiency but a more seamless and stress-free approach to facility management”.

Real-World Results

For ENTOUCH customers, the impact of ENTelligent Insights has been immediate and measurable. One multisite retailer utilizing the platform’s ENTelligent Transition solution reported a 20% reduction in vacant HVAC runtime across their sites utilizing the tool. "This revolutionary product suite will enhance energy efficiency and comfort for our customers while driving environmental improvements, one building at a time," added Bolen.

Why ENTelligent Insights Matters

• Cost Savings: By optimizing HVAC performance and reducing energy consumption, customers lower utility bills and achieve faster ROI.

• Operational Efficiency: Predictive insights streamline facility operations, reducing emergency repairs and improving equipment lifecycles.

• Sustainability: Lower energy usage translates to a smaller carbon footprint, helping businesses meet sustainability goals and contribute to a healthier planet.

A Commitment to a Sustainable Future

ENTOUCH's ENTelligent Insights is an integral component of the ENTOUCH 360 Managed Services. The solution supports operational excellence and accelerates the shift toward greener, more sustainable facilities. By minimizing energy waste and reducing environmental impact, ENTOUCH helps businesses align profitability with responsibility. "Our ENTelligent Insights offering is the ideal solution for businesses seeking to save energy, improve their bottom line, and reduce their environmental impact,” said Bolen.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.