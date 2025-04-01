Office of the Governor and DOL Commit to Addressing Longstanding Unemployment Insurance Issues

Dover, Delaware — March 31, 2025 —The Department of Labor and Office of the Governor acknowledge long-standing financial and operational challenges relating to the Delaware Unemployment Insurance program and are taking bold, immediate steps to address them head-on. The following statement and plan of action by Secretary of Labor, Lakresha Moultrie come in response to several consecutive annual audits, a CLA report filed today, and an additional audit forthcoming from the Delaware Auditor of Accounts, which all identify similar, persistent, and until now, longstanding unaddressed issues.

“The Department of Labor recognizes the persistent issues that have affected its financial and operational systems over the years. Leadership takes full responsibility for resolving these concerns and is committed to restoring public trust by implementing sustainable, long-term solutions. These include strengthening business operations, ensuring reliable and accurate financial reporting, and preparing the agency for full external audits.

We are actively implementing corrective measures to improve internal controls and bring the department into full compliance with both state and federal standards. The department will also issue regular public updates to ensure transparency and accountability throughout the transformation process.

We must regain the confidence of the communities we serve. The Department of Labor is enacting a comprehensive plan to modernize outdated processes, reinforce financial controls, and hire additional skilled professionals. These efforts will ensure that we operate with greater efficiency, transparency, and integrity—always in service of the public good.” – Secretary of Labor, Lakresha Moultrie

“While these problems may have started before our time in office, our goal is not just to fix the past, but to build a stronger, more accountable future,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “We’re committed to doing the hard work to regain the trust of those we serve.”

The Meyer administration is committed to transparency and accountability and will continue to work to earn the trust and confidence of the public.