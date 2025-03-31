ADAO Announces 21st Annual “Global Asbestos Awareness Week,” April 1–7, 2025

Leads Global Efforts to Raise Awareness, Prevent Exposure, and Protect Public Health from Asbestos-Related Diseases

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), the largest U.S.-based independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure and eliminating asbestos-caused diseases, today announced the 21st Annual Global Asbestos Awareness Week (GAAW) will be held from April 1–7, 2025.In partnership with international leaders such as the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) and the British Occupational Hygiene Society (BOHS), this year’s GAAW will amplify global collaboration to raise awareness of asbestos's ongoing—and often underestimated—dangers.Throughout the week, the campaign will address:● Banning the mining, manufacturing, and use of all six asbestos fibers worldwide● Preventing asbestos exposure● Increasing compliance and enforcement of existing laws and regulations● Strengthening international partnerships to protect public healthThe 2025 GAAW campaign will culminate in a virtual worldwide candlelight vigil on April 7 in honor of victims and to reinforce the urgent need for prevention-focused policy change.“Asbestos remains one of the most persistent occupational and environmental health threats of our time, claiming lives long after initial exposure,” said Linda Reinstein, mesothelioma widow and ADAO co-founder. “Many believe asbestos is a danger of the past — but it’s still hiding in homes, schools, workplaces, and even consumer products. That dangerous myth creates a blind spot in public awareness. In fact, U.S. companies are still importing and using asbestos today. Our mission is to empower people everywhere with the knowledge to recognize the risks and take action to prevent exposure — eliminating suffering, disease, and death.”In a major advancement, ADAO has launched its first AI-powered asbestos prevention chatbot — a 24/7 interactive tool that puts two decades of trusted advocacy and education into the hands of the global community. The chatbot is accessible in over 100 languages and is designed to serve workers, patients, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the public with life-saving information with no barrier to access.“This is a technological breakthrough for our prevention efforts,” Reinstein added. “We're democratizing critical information about asbestos risks by breaking language barriers and providing immediate access to trusted, science-based guidance. Knowledge is power—and prevention is the cure.”Scientific consensus confirms there is no safe level of asbestos exposure, which can cause fatal diseases such as mesothelioma, asbestosis, and cancers of the lung, larynx, and ovaries. While researchers continue exploring treatment options, prevention remains the only proven safeguard.ADAO is releasing new multilingual educational materials and expert videos translated into Arabic, French, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Ukrainian to further support its global audience, enhancing accessibility and impact.“Nearly 70 countries have banned asbestos completely—yet inexplicably, the United States has not,” Reinstein emphasized. “As we mark Global Asbestos Awareness Week, we call on Congress to show moral leadership and pass the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now (ARBAN) Act. After decades of scientific proof and preventable deaths, there’s no excuse for inaction. The time to ban asbestos is now.”To learn more about Global Asbestos Awareness Week and upcoming events, visit the #2025GAAW webpage.ABOUT THE ASBESTOS DISEASE AWARENESS ORGANIZATIONFounded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure to eliminate asbestos-related diseases through education, advocacy, and community initiatives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.