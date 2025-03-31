Governor Abbott Directs Texas Rangers To Open Criminal Investigation Into East Plano Islamic Center

TEXAS, March 31 - March 31, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Rangers to open an investigation into the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) and any affiliated entities for potential criminal activities.



“Texas is a law-and-order state, and those scheming to evade law enforcement scrutiny must know justice is awaiting them,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why I directed the Texas Rangers to fully investigate the group behind the proposed EPIC compound for potentially violating criminal law. Texas will ensure that anyone affiliated with EPIC who is breaking the law is brought to justice.”



The Texas Rangers investigation into EPIC will focus on potential criminal law violations. Once the investigation is completed, any charges will be brought to the appropriate prosecutorial authorities for further action.



Governor Abbott and the State of Texas continue to take action to uphold the rule of law and defend Texas communities from any threats posed by EPIC:

Texas Workforce Commission is investigating EPIC and affiliated entities for potential discrimination in violation of the Texas Fair Housing Act

Texas State Securities Board is investigating EPIC and affiliated entities for potential financial harm to Texans

Texas Funeral Service Commission sent a cease-and-desist letter ordering EPIC to immediately stop all illegal funeral service operations

Attorney General of Texas is investigating EPIC and affiliated entities for potential violations of Texas consumer protection laws



Last week, the Governor announced that a dozen state agencies are investigating potential illegal activities conducted by EPIC and its affiliated entities.

