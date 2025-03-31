Governor Abbott Appoints Polk To Texas Farm And Ranch Lands Conservation Council

TEXAS, March 31 - March 31, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Andrew Polk to the Texas Farm and Ranch Lands Conservation Council for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Council’s duties are to advise and assist the Texas Farm and Ranch Lands Conservation Program (TFRLCP) with administration of the program and to select applicants to receive grants. The goal of the TFRLCP is conservation of working lands with high values for water, fish and wildlife, and agricultural production.

Andrew Polk of Lufkin is senior vice president and commercial lender at Angelina Savings Bank and partner of Polk Land & Cattle Company. He is a member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, where he serves as vice chair of the Natural Resources Committee. Polk received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Leadership and Development from Texas A&M University and a certificate in Ranch Management from Texas Christian University.

This appointment is subject to Sente confirmation.