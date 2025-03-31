Governor Abbott Announces Buda Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, March 31 - March 31, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Buda has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Buda on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

“Congratulations to the City of Buda on being designated a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Judith Zaffirini. “This well-deserved recognition celebrates Buda’s vibrant music culture and helps pave the way for new opportunities for music-related economic development. As part of Senate District 21, Buda continues to showcase the rich creativity, talent, and spirit that make our community—and our state—so special.”

"Becoming a Music Friendly Texas Community is a game-changer for Buda,” said Mayor Lee Urbanovsky. “Music is at the heart of our community, bringing people together, driving economic growth, and enhancing our cultural identity. By earning this designation, we’re not only supporting our local artists and businesses, but we’re also putting Buda on the map as a destination for live music lovers. This is an investment to our future—one that will amplify our small-town charm while creating big opportunities for musicians, residents, and visitors alike.”

“Earning the Texas Music Friendly Community designation from the Texas Music Office is a proud milestone for Buda,” said City of Buda and Discover Buda TX Events Coordinator Christie Newberry. “It reflects our deep commitment to supporting local artists, growing our music economy, and celebrating the rich cultural heritage that makes Texas music so special. We’re excited to continue building a vibrant, welcoming space for musicians and fans alike right here in Buda.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO, the City of Buda, and Discover Buda TX will be held on April 5 during Buda’s 144th Birthday Celebration event and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Buda Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 7:45 PM

Buda’s 144th Birthday Celebration

Buda Amphitheater and City Park

204 San Antonio Street

Buda, Texas 78610

Inquiries may be directed to Michelle Henley, Public Information Officer, City of Buda / Discover Buda TX, 512-523-1075, michelle.henley@budatx.gov

Buda becomes the 78th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 70 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.