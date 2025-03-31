Sask Parks Online Campsite Reservations Open April 7

CANADA, March 31 - Released on March 31, 2025

Campers are one step closer to an amazing summer as Saskatchewan Provincial Parks online reservations open at 7 a.m. CST on April 7 for seasonal campsites and April 8 to 15 for nightly campsites, Camp-Easy yurts, group campsites, day use facilities and swimming lessons.

"Camping is a wonderful option for people who want an affordable summer vacation and to enjoy time in nature," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "As camping grows in popularity, our provincial parks are ready to meet the demand with more campsites, new events and expanded programming."

This season, two Camp-Easy yurts have been added to Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park. In addition, 63 seasonal sites have been added across Buffalo Pound, Candle Lake, Crooked Lake, Great Blue Heron, Makwa and Meadow Lake Provincial Parks.

New events will debut this year including Festival in the Forest at Meadow Lake, Prairie Day at Buffalo Pound and new guided hiking events such as Hike the Heights at Cypress Hills and Into the Pines at Candle Lake. Returning favourites include Canada Day and Summer Cinema in parks around the province and Back in the Boreal at Meadow Lake, Trade Days at Fort Carlton, Cannington Fair at Cannington Manor and Cabin Fever Art Festival at Moose Mountain.

Campers are encouraged to set-up or log-in to their online account on the Sask Parks reservation website in advance, so they can quickly identify their favourite campsites and start planning their trip ahead of reservation launch day.

Campers are reminded there is a queuing system in place and they need to refresh the page at 7 a.m. CST to be placed in the queue or pushed through to make a reservation on launch days.

Campers can purchase an annual, weekly or daily entry permit online or in the park upon arrival. A full list of fees is available on the Sask Parks reservation website.

The complete reservation schedule for 2025 is as follows:

Seasonal campsites:

April 7: All parks with seasonal camp sites available.

Nightly, day-use facilities, Camp-Easy yurt and group campsites:

April 8: Candle Lake, Good Spirit Lake, Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan Landing;

April 9: Break;

April 10: Buffalo Pound, Bronson Forest, Duck Mountain, Moose Mountain, Porcupine Hills;

April 11: Danielson, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater Lake, Rowan's Ravine, The Battlefords;

April 14: Douglas, Echo Valley, Makwa Lake, Narrow Hills, Pike Lake; and

April 15: Blackstrap, Fort Carlton, Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Lac La Ronge.

To learn more about Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks, please visit: SaskParks.com.

-30-

For more information, contact: