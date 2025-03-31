SIRT Concludes Investigation into in Custody Death in Wilkie
CANADA, March 31 - Released on March 31, 2025
On December 6, 2023, the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was notified of an in-custody death at the Wilkie RCMP Detachment. SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed SIRT to investigate.
SIRT has completed its investigation into this matter and the Civilian Executive Director's public report can now be accessed online:
publications.saskatchewan.ca/api/v1/products/125884/formats/147330/download.
SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.
For additional information:
SIRT Investigates Death at Wilkie RCMP Detachment | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.
