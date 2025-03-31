Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,623 in the last 365 days.

Idaho Rural Partnership Announces April MeetingMar31

Idaho Commerce logo

MEDIA ALERT                                                         

Contact: Cody Allred
Idaho Commerce
208.334.2470
cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

Idaho Rural Partnership Announces April Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (March 31, 2025) – The Idaho Rural Partnership (IRP) board will meet on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT.  

The Idaho Rural Partnership (IRP) board joins diverse public and private resources in innovative collaborations to strengthen communities and improve life in rural Idaho. The IRP board is established by state statute and is made up of 18 individuals who work together to improve economic conditions in rural Idaho.

Interested parties and members of the public can participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available at the Idaho Department of Commerce, Sawtooth Conference room, located at 700 W. State Street in Boise, Idaho 83702.

Join by desktop or mobile device here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

To learn more about IRP, visit commerce.idaho.gov/irp.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Idaho Rural Partnership Announces April MeetingMar31

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more