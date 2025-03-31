Attorney General Bird Challenges Transgender Parent Using “Preferred Bathroom” at Child’s School

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today filed a motion to join a lawsuit challenging a transgender Iowa parent’s attempt to violate state law by using a high school bathroom that does not match the parent’s biological sex.

After a transgender parent, who identified as a man, was denied access to a boys’ restroom, the parent sued Liberty High School and the Iowa City School District. Iowa law requires that people use the restrooms aligned with their biological sex.

“Boys’ restrooms are for boys and girls’ restrooms are for girls,” said Attorney General Bird. “It’s not only common sense—it’s the law. And Iowa law is as clear as day: people must use the restrooms aligned with their biological sex. I’m fighting to make sure parents don’t have to worry about grown adults using the wrong restrooms in their children’s schools.”

Iowa law makes clear that public schools have the responsibility to ensure that people use the restrooms aligned with their biological sex and deny people access if they refuse. Attorney General Bird is intervening in the lawsuit to defend the state law that protects kids and families.

