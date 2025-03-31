Road 2AB/U.S. 14A intersection closed Wednesday north of Cody

Construction of a right turn lane at Park County Road 2AB's intersection with U.S. 14A is continuing north of Cody, and the intersection will be closed Wednesday, April 2, for one day.

The 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. closure "will allow removal of an existing pipe and replacement of a new irrigation pipe across Park County Road 2AB," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "It will also allow relocation of an existing Lumen fiber optic cable that is in conflict with the project on Road 2AB without disrupting service. This fiber optic line facilitates many important services, including emergency services."

Public access will remain available at the west end of Road 2AB via Wyoming Highway 120 during the one-day closure.

"Traffic will be controlled by flaggers at the U.S. 14A /Road 2AB intersection on Tuesday, April 1, so the existing asphalt pavement can be removed to facilitate the work during the Wednesday closure.

When complete, the $821,000 safety project will benefit south-bound traffic on U.S. 14A.

Prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell, and contract completion date is June 30, 2025.

"This work will require a 45 mph speed limit without delay during non-working hours, and between commuting periods (7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.)," said Frost. "Traffic control, including flaggers, will be used on Road 2AB during working hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)."

South-bound traffic will be diverted into the existing center turning lane, 24 hours a day, starting Monday, April 7, and the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph through the work zone.

Motorists should expect flaggers and traffic delays of up to 10 minutes during working hours.

A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect beginning Monday, March 31. "The contractor must be notified ahead of time for movement of oversized farm equipment so this can be coordinated with the traffic control subcontractor," Frost said.

"Milling of the project and highway shoulder work is scheduled to be completed in April, with paving tentatively scheduled in late April or early May," Frost said. "A paved driving surface will remain in place during the project."

All work is tentatively scheduled, weather permitting, to be completed by Memorial Day weekend.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220.

More information about this news release is available from WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.