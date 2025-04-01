Dr. Madison Fandel, ND, Releases 'The Ultimate Guide to Healthy Hormones'

Dr. Madison Fandel, ND, releases a free guide to support natural hormone balance during menopause.

PACIFICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Madison Fandel, ND , a licensed naturopathic doctor and founder of Madison Fandel Naturopathic Medicine, has announced the release of her most sought-after digital resource, “The Healthy Menopause Guide.” This comprehensive eBook is available as a free download and is accompanied by a bonus Menopause Symptoms Toolkit and complimentary consultation and hormone evaluation.The eBook offers an in-depth exploration of hormone health during menopause, highlighting the physiological shifts that commonly lead to symptoms such as fatigue, night sweats, mood changes, anxiety, hot flashes, weight gain, low libido, and skin or hair texture changes. With hormone levels fluctuating significantly during menopause, the guide emphasizes the importance of understanding and supporting the body through this transition using natural, holistic strategies.The Healthy Menopause Guide compiles evidence-based approaches rooted in naturopathic principles. It outlines dietary interventions, lifestyle modifications, natural remedies, and tracking tools designed to promote hormonal harmony and improve quality of life. The content is structured to provide a scientific yet accessible look at how menopause affects the body and what can be done to support balance and well-being.Included with the eBook is the Menopause Symptoms Toolkit, which features:- A comprehensive list of common menopause symptoms- A symptom tracker- Sleep and period tracking tools- Practical tips for managing hormonal changesDr. Fandel is widely recognized for her work in integrative women’s health and has been featured in various health and wellness media outlets. Her approach blends clinical expertise with compassionate care, aiming to bring clarity to complex hormonal transitions.The release of this eBook reinforces Dr. Fandel’s commitment to education and advocacy in women’s health, especially during the midlife transition. By offering this resource at no cost, she continues to lead efforts in supporting holistic and personalized care for hormone balance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.