NIPES Announces 2025 Global Engineering & Science Award Winners

PITTSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists (NIPES) proudly announces the recipients of the 2025 NIPES Awards, honoring excellence in engineering, science, innovation, and policy across global communities.This year’s awards recognize outstanding individuals and organizations who have demonstrated exceptional contributions to their fields. Selected from a highly competitive pool of 1,203 nominations, these awardees represent the forefront of impactful research, sustainable development, and leadership in both academia and industry.Selection ProcessAll nominations underwent a rigorous four-stage review process involving:a. Initial screening for eligibility and relevance,b. Peer reviews by international experts,c. Technical evaluations by senior academics, researchers, and industry leaders,d. Final endorsement by the NIPES Awards Committee and Office of the President.1. Dr. Igbekele Ogunboye – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health2. Mr. Harrison Agboro – Excellence in Energy and Sustainability3. Mrs. Cynthia Onyekachi Victor-Oji – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation4. Mr. Ibukun Stephen Afolabi – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial Processes5. Engr. Dileesh Chandra Bikkasani – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems6. Engr. Ediri Johnson Erigbese – Lifetime Achievement in Engineering & Science7. Miss Oluwayemisi A. Owoade – Business Intelligence and Data Analytics8. Dr. Henry Ebere Ivuawuogu – Humanitarian Engineering & Science9. Mr. Abdulahi Opejin – Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation10. Mr. Prosper Ebimobowei Nekekpemi – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability11. Mr. Ikenna Emmanuel Odezuligbo – Excellence in Medical Imaging, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics12. Engr. Imaobong Tom – Excellence in Modelling, Simulations, and Digital Twin Technologies13. Miss Modinat Moshood – Innovator of the Year14. Dr. Chinwe Chinonso Iwuanyanwu - Corporate Partner of the Year15. Dr. Michael Chukwuka – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation16. Engr. Ibrahim Adewale Ogundeko – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability17. Miss Chukwudi Tabitha Aghaunor – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems18. Mr. Chibuike Ekene Eweh – Excellence in Chemical Processes and Green Chemistry19. Dr. Nnamdi Stephen Moeteke – Young Scientist of the Year20. Dr. Daniel Ejike Ewim Foundation - Corporate Partner of the Year21. Engr. Solomon Ochuko Ologe - Outstanding Contribution to Research and InnovationAwardees will be celebrated at the 2025 NIPES International Conference , taking place April 9–11, 2025, at the National Centre for Energy and Environment, University of Benin, Benin City, Nigeria.

