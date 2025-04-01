TTA Recognized on Training Industry’s 2025 Custom Content Development Watch List for 9th Consecutive Year

TI Custom Content Development - TTA TTA Logo

TTA is proud to be named to Training Industry’s 2025 Custom Content Development Watch List, marking the ninth consecutive year of recognition.

Our team is passionate about developing content that delivers real impact by being tailored, engaging, and aligned with our clients’ goals.” — Maria Melfa, President and CEO, TTA

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TTA is proud to be named to Training Industry’s 2025 Custom Content Development Watch List, marking the ninth consecutive year of recognition. This continued honor highlights TTA’s long-standing commitment to delivering custom learning content that is engaging, impactful, and aligned with business goals across industries.In 2024, TTA continued to evolve its custom content development capabilities by expanding its network of expert instructional designers, enhancing its design processes, incorporating AI-driven tools, and delivering solutions across a wide range of modalities. These included interactive eLearning, microlearning, video-based training, simulations, and blended programs, all with a focus on maximizing learner engagement.TTA’s collaborative approach and commitment to tailoring content to each client’s brand, audience, and business objectives have helped organizations create meaningful, results-driven learning experiences. These advancements have played a key role in TTA’s continued recognition on the Custom Content Development Watch List.Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, compiles its Top 20 and Watch List reports to spotlight the most innovative and effective training providers in the market.Companies selected for the 2025 Custom Content Development Watch List were evaluated based on:• Scope and quality of custom content development services• Market presence, brand visibility, innovation, and impact• Strength of client portfolio and customer relationships• Business performance and growth trajectory“The 2025 Custom Content Development Watch List highlights a distinct group of companies that design engaging and tailored content for interactive and immersive solutions, helping clients address their business challenges,” said Danielle Draewell, Market and Business Intelligence Manager at Training Industry, Inc. “By leveraging innovative tools and specialized content, these companies provide unique experiences through eLearning, simulations, games, and more, ensuring alignment with the specific needs of businesses and their learners.”TTA’s custom content solutions span a wide range of training modalities and subject areas, with a strong focus on instructional and visual design, learner engagement, and measurable outcomes. From building role-specific programs to translating complex topics into accessible formats, TTA partners with organizations to bring their learning strategies to life.“Being recognized once again for our custom content development is a true reflection of our team's creativity, collaboration, and deep instructional design expertise,” said Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA. “Our team is passionate about developing content that delivers real impact by being tailored, engaging, and aligned with our clients’ goals. This recognition reinforces our commitment to helping organizations bring their learning visions to life through thoughtful, high-quality content.”In addition to this recognition, TTA has received numerous accolades including Top 20 Outsourcing Company, Top 20 Learning Services Provider, Watch List Leadership Training Company, and Top 20 IT & Technology Training Company. TTA and its clients have also earned multiple Brandon Hall Awards for excellence in learning and development.About TTAAs an award-winning innovator, TTA is a recognized global leader in L&D talent and solutions. Organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 500 corporations, rely on TTA’s agility to support learning initiatives at any scale across all training modalities. With a vast network of highly qualified trainers and instructional designers, TTA ensures organizations have access to top-tier custom content and learning solutions that drive measurable business impact.For more information about TTA, visit TheTrainingAssociates.com.About Training Industry, Inc.Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Through research, live events, expert articles, and its Top 20 and Watch List reports, Training Industry connects L&D professionals with the industry’s most innovative training providers.For more information on the 2025 Custom Content Development Watch List, visit TrainingIndustry.com.Media ContactCourtney MaloneyProposal and Strategic Content Manager508-439-5330cmaloney@ttacorp.com

