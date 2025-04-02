Nano Infusion Technologies Debuts Portable AquaBoost Ultrafine Nanobubble Generator Line

AquaBoost by Nano Infusion Technologies Industry First Multi-Port Injection System Monitoring is Key with NIT / AquaRealTime Buoy

Industry-Leading Injection Manifold, Stainless-Steel Durability, and Real-Time Monitoring Redefine Water Treatment

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nano Infusion Technologies (NIT) has officially launched AquaBoost, a revolutionary line of portable ultrafine nanobubble generators designed to bring unprecedented efficiency, versatility, and simplicity to water treatment and aeration. Engineered around a rugged stainless-steel submersible pump and an innovative three-port injection manifold, AquaBoost empowers users to infuse up to three gases or liquids—such as oxygen, ozone, CO₂, or nutrients—into the water stream simultaneously.

“AquaBoost marks a major leap in ultrafine nanobubble technology,” said Jake Elliott, Founder at Nano Infusion Technologies. “Operators can now achieve advanced aeration and water quality benefits—without the heavy infrastructure or sky-high costs usually required.”

Portability Meets Power

AquaBoost’s compact, mobile design enables quick deployment and easy relocation across multiple ponds, tanks, or remote sites. With all-stainless-steel construction, each unit is built to last and deliver consistent performance under harsh conditions. AquaBoost’s ultrafine nanobubbles dramatically increase dissolved oxygen levels, reduce chemical usage, and improve overall water quality—fast.

Three Models for Diverse Needs

AquaBoost 1” – 40 GPM flow rate, 2” stainless-steel piping

AquaBoost 1.5” – 85 GPM flow rate, 2” stainless-steel piping

AquaBoost 2.5” – 250 GPM flow rate, 3” stainless-steel piping

All units include an oxygen concentrator and can be optionally upgraded with an ozone generator or a precision liquid doser for tailored applications. This modular design makes AquaBoost ideal for a wide range of industries—from aquaculture and golf courses to wastewater treatment, hydroponics, and lake restoration.

“This system is the culmination of decades of engineering experience,” added Tony Guida, Head Project Manager at Nano Infusion Technologies. “It’s portable, powerful, and remarkably simple to operate—truly a game-changer for water treatment.”

Integrated Real-Time Monitoring with the ART Buoy

The innovation doesn’t stop at ultrafine nanobubble generation. AquaBoost seamlessly pairs with NIT’s AquaRealTime (ART) buoy, giving users real-time visibility into key water quality metrics like dissolved oxygen. With this integration, operators can immediately validate the system’s effectiveness with hard data.

“The synergy between AquaBoost and the ART buoy gives us—and our customers—a major advantage,” said Chris Lee, CEO of AquaRealTime. “We’re not just making claims; we’re proving results, in real time.”

Industry Excitement Across the Board

Early demonstrations—especially those combining AquaBoost with the ART buoy—have sparked strong interest across multiple sectors:

- Golf Courses & Turf – Improve pond clarity and turf health while cutting chemical use, all backed by live data.

- Wastewater & Industrial – Enhance oxygen transfer and reduce sludge with a fully portable system.

- Agriculture & Hydroponics – Deliver consistent, oxygen-rich water to crops with measurable results.

- Ponds & Lakes – Restore water balance and quality quickly with deployable, data-verified treatment.

About Nano Infusion Technologies

Nano Infusion Technologies (NIT) is a global leader in ultrafine nanobubble innovation, developing sustainable water treatment systems that solve real-world challenges. Combining deep expertise in fluid dynamics, materials science, and precision engineering, NIT’s product line is designed for performance, reliability, and simplicity. From agriculture and aquaculture to municipal systems and environmental restoration, NIT is transforming how the world treats water.

Experience the Next Era of Water Management

AquaBoost isn’t just a product—it’s a turning point for how we manage water. By eliminating the need for complex installations and by delivering high-impact ultrafine nanobubble treatment with real-time monitoring, Nano Infusion Technologies is making high-performance water quality accessible to all.

To learn how AquaBoost can elevate your water treatment processes, visit www.NanoInfusionTechnologies.com or contact Jake Elliott at 720.215.9778 or Jake@NanoInfusionTechnologies.com

Nanobubbles A Revolution of Science and Industry

