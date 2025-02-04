Nano Infusion Technologies Sets New Standard in Golf Course Water Management using Nanobubbles at Ravenna Country Club

By deploying its state-of-the-art AquaBoost system and Nano Infusion Technologies - AquaRealTime Monitoring Buoy, the company has successfully raised dissolved oxygen (DO) levels in Ravenna’s water systems from under 2 mg/L to 12 mg/L in only two months. Enhancing Nature Through Science Nano Infusion Technologies’ AquaRealTime buoys provide real-time access to water conditions.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nano Infusion Technologies, an innovator in advanced nanobubble solutions, today announced a pioneering achievement in golf course water management in partnership with Ravenna Country Club in the picturesque Colorado Rocky Mountain foothills.

By deploying its state-of-the-art AquaBoost system and Nano Infusion Technologies - AquaRealTime Monitoring Buoy, the company has successfully raised dissolved oxygen (DO) levels in Ravenna’s water systems from under 2 mg/L to 12 mg/L in only two months—an unprecedented jump that heralds a new era in sustainable turf care.

Quick Highlights

- Dissolved Oxygen Boost: Under 2 mg/L to 12 mg/L in just two months

- Cutting-Edge Technology: Achieved with Nano Infusion Technologies’ AquaBoost and AquaRealTime Monitoring Buoy

- Next-Level Turf Management (Starting Next Season): Oxygen-infused irrigation is expected to yield lush, resilient turf with reduced reliance on chemicals

- Sustainable Innovation: Significantly improved water clarity and reduced need for chemicals, setting a new benchmark for eco-friendly golf course operations

Raising the Bar for Golf Course Excellence

This breakthrough in dissolved oxygen has already rejuvenated Ravenna’s aquatic ecosystems, leading to cleaner decorative water features and reducing the course’s reliance on chemical treatments. The next phase—integrating oxygen-rich irrigation—promises to transform turf health and overall playability.

“Since collaborating with Nano Infusion Technologies, we’ve witnessed an immediate and transformative effect on our water systems,” said Steve Datwyler, Director of Grounds at Ravenna Country Club. “Achieving such a dramatic increase in dissolved oxygen in only two months underscores the effectiveness of their nanobubble technology. We’re eagerly anticipating oxygen-rich irrigation next season, which we believe will further elevate turf health, enhance playability, and reduce our chemical inputs. This partnership speaks to our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering an unparalleled golf experience for our members and guests.”

Transforming the Future of Golf Course Management

As golf courses worldwide grapple with sustainability and resource-efficiency demands, Nano Infusion Technologies sets a promising precedent. By incorporating highly concentrated nanobubbles into water treatment, courses can optimize water usage, bolster turf quality, and champion environmental responsibility—all while meeting the high expectations of players and stakeholders.

Why Nanobubble Technology?

Nanobubbles are microscopic gas bubbles—typically under 200 nanometers in diameter—that remain in suspension for extended periods. Their unique ability to transfer oxygen efficiently results in significantly elevated DO levels, fostering healthier ecosystems, clearer water, and less reliance on chemicals. This innovation is especially critical in water-stressed regions where efficient, sustainable water use is paramount.

About Nano Infusion Technologies

Nano Infusion Technologies leads the field in nanobubble innovation, delivering transformative water solutions across diverse industries, including golf, aquaculture, and beyond. Our flagship AquaBoost system and the Nano Infusion Technologies - AquaRealTime Monitoring Buoys reflect our commitment to measurable, sustainable, and high-tech practices. By drastically increasing dissolved oxygen levels, we help clients worldwide reduce chemical usage, lower operational costs, and enhance overall water quality. solutions

About Ravenna Country Club

Nestled in the majestic Colorado Rocky Mountain foothills, Ravenna Country Club offers a unique fusion of luxury and nature, with a golf course meticulously designed to blend into its breathtaking surroundings. Renowned for its impeccable course conditions and first-class amenities, Ravenna provides members and guests with an unforgettable escape for sport, relaxation, and immersion in the great outdoors.

