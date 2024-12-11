Nano Infusion Technologies partners with AquaRealTime to Deliver Live, Remote Water Quality Monitoring and Insights

Enhancing Nature Through Science Revolutionizing water quality management: The AquaRealTime buoy in action, delivering 24/7 real-time monitoring and early warning capabilities. Actionable insights at your fingertips: The AquaRealTime dashboard provides live data and performance metrics for proactive water management.

Unveiling a New Era of Transparency and Effectiveness in Water Treatment and Monitoring

This partnership is a milestone for Nano Infusion Technologies, showing the real-time effectiveness of our nanobubble equipment and Aquaritin products while boosting transparency and confidence.” — Jake Elliott

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nano Infusion Technologies, a leader in advanced water treatment solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with AquaRealTime. This collaboration integrates AquaRealTime's state-of-the-art portable water quality monitoring systems into Nano Infusion Technologies' comprehensive suite of nanotechnology offerings—including our proprietary ultrafine nanobubble equipment and Aquaritin line of products that we proudly distribute. The synergy of these technologies provides customers with real-time, lab accurate monitoring, early warning systems for harmful algae blooms (HABs), and tangible proof that their investments are delivering exceptional results.

Bridging Innovation with Verification

By employing AquaRealTime’s lab accurate buoy-based monitoring systems, we empower our customers to witness the immediate effectiveness of both our ultrafine nanobubble treatments and Aquaritin products. Real-time data on key water quality parameters not only facilitates proactive management but also validates the performance of our solutions, ensuring clients can see firsthand the value and impact of their investments.

"This partnership is a significant milestone for us and our clients," said Jake Elliott, CoFounder of Nano Infusion Technologies. "Integrating AquaRealTime's cutting-edge monitoring technology allows us to demonstrate the efficacy of both our own nanobubble equipment and the Aquaritin products. Customers gain unparalleled transparency and confidence, seeing real-time improvements in water quality that confirm their investments are working effectively."

Key Features of AquaRealTime’s Buoy Monitoring System:

Early Warning Capabilities:

- Algae Monitoring: Detects green algae (chlorophyll-a) and blue-green algae/cyanobacteria (phycocyanin) for proactive intervention against HABs.

Performance Verification:

- Dissolved Oxygen (DO) Monitoring: Tracks oxygen levels to ensure optimal conditions for nanobubble treatments and Aquaritin effectiveness.

- Turbidity Monitoring: Measures water clarity, demonstrating the impact of nanobubble treatments and Aquaritin in reducing suspended particles.

- Water Temperature Tracking: Monitors temperature variations that influence treatment efficiency.

- 24/7 Shareable Data Logging: Provides continuous, real-time data that can be easily shared, eliminating the need for tedious water sampling and lab testing.

Comprehensive Environmental Monitoring:

- Solar Light, Wind, and Rain Sensors: Provide insights into environmental conditions impacting water quality.

- Live GPS Tracking: Ensures accurate data collection and system positioning for consistent monitoring.

With AquaRealTime’s cutting-edge technology, water professionals can transition away from time-consuming manual sampling and lab testing to a streamlined, automated system that delivers actionable insights anytime, anywhere.

Unified Solutions for Superior Water Management

The integration of Aqua Real Time's monitoring technology enhances the effectiveness of both our in-house nanobubble solutions and the Aquaritin products. Customers benefit from:

- Proof of Performance: Real-time data validates the success of nanotechnology treatments across our product range.

- Enhanced Transparency: Clients can observe water quality improvements as they occur, fostering trust and satisfaction.

- Proactive Management: Early detection of contaminants enables swift action to prevent potential issues.

- Optimized Investments: Data-driven insights allow customers to make informed decisions, maximizing the return on their investments.

- Versatile Applications: Ideal for agriculture, aquaculture, municipal water systems, recreational facilities, and more.

Setting a New Standard in Water Quality

By combining advanced nanotechnology treatments with real-time monitoring and verification, Nano Infusion Technologies and AquaRealTime are redefining industry benchmarks for water quality management. This holistic approach ensures early detection of potential issues and provides undeniable evidence of treatment success across our entire product portfolio.

About Nano Infusion Technologies

Nano Infusion Technologies is at the forefront of advanced water treatment solutions, specializing in ultrafine nanobubble technology that enhances water quality, reduces chemical usage, and promotes environmental sustainability. At Nano Infusion Technologies, we are committed to providing revolutionary solutions to complex water challenges, delivering proven results that our clients can see and trust.

About AquaRealTime

AquaRealTime is a pioneer in portable, remote, water quality monitoring systems, offering innovative solutions that provide real-time data on critical water parameters. Their innovative technology empowers customers with early detection capabilities and performance verification, ensuring water safety, operational efficiency, and confidence in treatment investments.

For More Information

To discover how this partnership can enhance your water management strategies and to explore our range of nanotechnology solutions, please visit or contact:

Jake Elliott

Jake@NanoInfusionTechnologies.com

Phone: 720.215.9778.

www.NanoInfusionTechnologies.com

