HSI’s EHS & ESG Platform Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environment+Energy Leader

The HSI EHS & ESG Platform has been recognized as a Top Product of the Year and Innovative Leader in EHS and ESG Software by Environment+Energy Leader

We’re thrilled with this designation as it highlights our leadership in providing mid-market and enterprise customers the very best platform to fulfill all of their EHS and ESG needs.” — Jose Arcilla, CEO of HSI

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSI, a global leader in EHSQ and ESG software, digital compliance training and workforce development solutions, today announced that their EHS & ESG Platform has been recognized as a Top Product of the Year by Environment+Energy Leader. Judges have recognized the HSI Platform as an innovative leader in EHS and ESG Software.Awards were scored by a panel of independent judges from more than 20 organizations. The E+E Leader Product & Project Awards serve as a trusted benchmark, highlighting cutting-edge innovations and real-world success stories. Through rigorous expert evaluation, the program provides companies with vetted products and proven projects that drive meaningful improvements in sustainability and energy management.“We’re thrilled with this designation as it highlights our leadership in providing mid-market and enterprise customers the very best platform to fulfill all of their EHS and ESG needs,” said Jose Arcilla, CEO of HSI.Praise from E+E judges for HSI’s Platform includes:“HSI’s platform exemplifies innovation in EHS and ESG management by integrating compliance, data automation, and sustainability tracking into a single, user-friendly solution. By reducing manual processes, enhancing regulatory adherence, and providing real-time insights, organizations can drive measurable improvements in safety, efficiency, and environmental stewardship. The ability to scale from small businesses to global enterprises—while maintaining a 98% customer satisfaction rate—demonstrates its impact in shaping a more sustainable and compliant future.”"HSI offers a well-rounded platform with strong configurability and comprehensive EHS and ESG management tools. Their customer implementations demonstrate its real-world potential, and broader industry impact metrics will strengthen its case."Over the last several years, HSI has increasingly invested in creating a multi-solution platform that allows safety and other organizational leaders to use a single system for multiple workplace processes. With a strong, ongoing product development framework, HSI has recently been recognized as a “Leader” in the Verdantix Magic Quadrant for EHS Software . Recent developments include building a suite of AI-powered features across the platform, as well as a partnership with London-based ESG software provider, KEY ESG, ensuring clients across Europe and North America have access to advanced ESG functionality on top of the industry-leading EHS capabilities from HSI.About HSI:HSI is a leading partner that offers a suite of cloud-based EHSQ and ESG software solutions including learning management, chemical/SDS management, and more, integrated with content and training so businesses can not only monitor and manage multiple workflows in one system, but train employees via one partner. Across all industries, HSI helps safety and technical managers, human resources, first responders, and operational leaders train and develop their workforce, keep workers safe, and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of more than $4.0 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com.About Environment+Energy LeaderSince 2006, Environment+Energy Leader’s website and newsletters have provided the definitive and objective voice in reporting on business-related energy, environmental, and sustainability issues. Visit: www.environmentenergyleader.com About the E+E Leader Product & Project AwardsFor over a decade, the E+E Leader Product & Project Awards have recognized excellence in products, services, and corporate initiatives that drive energy and environmental improvements. Entries are evaluated using a rigorous five-point rating system by an independent panel of executive-level judges from leading organizations across various industries. To see this year’s winners and learn more about our judges, visit eeleaderawards.com.

